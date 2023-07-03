Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Martine Rose & Nike Got More Shox-ing Mules Coming

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Nike
During its Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, Martine Rose debuted beloved track jackets, construction 'fits, and a fresh batch of Nike Shox Mules.

Backstage after the show, we got up-close and personal with the upcoming pairs, including a paint-splatter print iteration and gradient pairs in blue/purple and orange/neon yellow.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If the latter pairs are ringing some bells, it's because we've seen them before. The blue ombré renditions surfaced at the top of the year, courtesy of early looks followed by Kendrick Lamar taking them for a spin at the Grammys in February.

As for the bright orange Shox-Mule, Hailey Bieber wore them last month. We speculated that she quietly teased a new Martine Rose x Nike collab scheme. Turns out she did. Consider the myth: busted.

Aside from some makeovers, Martine Rose's Nike Shox Mule MR4s still preserve their extremely distinctive look: a Nike Shox as a slip-on dress shoe with a square toe box.

So yes, the hybrid shoe is still suitable for a nice dinner date — and a quick dash if the date doesn't work out.

When are Martine Rose's latest Nike Shox Mule MR4s dropping? Fans can catch the pairs, alongside football-focused apparel, on July 25th via Martine Rose's website.

This article was published on June 11 and updated on Jul 3

