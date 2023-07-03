Martine Rose & Nike Got More Shox-ing Mules Coming

During its Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, Martine Rose debuted beloved track jackets, construction 'fits, and a fresh batch of Nike Shox Mules.

Backstage after the show, we got up-close and personal with the upcoming pairs, including a paint-splatter print iteration and gradient pairs in blue/purple and orange/neon yellow.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If the latter pairs are ringing some bells, it's because we've seen them before. The blue ombré renditions surfaced at the top of the year, courtesy of early looks followed by Kendrick Lamar taking them for a spin at the Grammys in February.

As for the bright orange Shox-Mule, Hailey Bieber wore them last month. We speculated that she quietly teased a new Martine Rose x Nike collab scheme. Turns out she did. Consider the myth: busted.

Highsnobiety 1 / 3

Aside from some makeovers, Martine Rose's Nike Shox Mule MR4s still preserve their extremely distinctive look: a Nike Shox as a slip-on dress shoe with a square toe box.

So yes, the hybrid shoe is still suitable for a nice dinner date — and a quick dash if the date doesn't work out.

When are Martine Rose's latest Nike Shox Mule MR4s dropping? Fans can catch the pairs, alongside football-focused apparel, on July 25th via Martine Rose's website.

This article was published on June 11 and updated on Jul 3