Highsnobiety
BAPE STA Avengers – Assemble!

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
BAPE
Brand: Marvel x BAPE

Model: STA

Release Date: August 21

Price: $349

Buy: BAPE's webstore

Editor's Notes: BAPE fans, Marvel stans, Avengers...Assemble! That's not something you hear every day, but as Marvel links up with A Bathing Ape on a six-piece pack of STAs, it makes all of the sense in the world.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
As Gen Z (myself included, unfortunately) grips nostalgia by the horns, pulling 90s and early 2000s style from the depths, we've sat back to witness the comeback of not-so-long forgotten brands and iconic pieces in their arsenals.

One such item is the BAPE STA. First touching down on markets worldwide in 2000, the STA arrived as a cheeky remix of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which was arguably at the peak of its popularity.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
The playful take on a classic quickly became a classic in its own right, largely due to its hyper-colorful palettes, glossy finishes, and open-armed adoption by hip-hop – like Soulja Boy said, "haters getting mad 'cause I got me some Bathing Apes."

2022 has marked a significant comeback for the silhouette, with BAPE keeping its foot firmly planted on the gas to bring back fan favorites, alongside collaborations and original creations that have done the leg work to remind the world why the sneaker remains such a cultural icon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Its latest collab arrives courtesy of Marvel. Separate from anything that lives within the evolving world of the MCU, this drop celebrates the classic comic book runs of the 90s.

With color palettes themed around six of the franchise's most iconic characters in Iron Man, The Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, and Rocket Racoon, these are some of the boldest options you'll find within the BAPE STA archive.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

