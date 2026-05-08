Nike’s Favorite Staple Sneaker Is Running on Horsepower

There’s your standard AF1, and then there’s the Air Force 1 Low Protro “Siempre Mio.”

This pair weaves family history into every stitch, channeling the wild spirit of a racehorse and the bond between brothers into something you’re actually going to reach for, story included.

Twine suede sets the tone straight off the bat: dusty, soft, and unexpected. Elsewhere, the Baroque Brown Swoosh is made from actual horsehair, a tactile flex you don’t see every day and a direct nod to the story’s equestrian roots.

Western embroidery on the heel keeps things sharp, while the Kobe Sheath logo in ocean blue adds a cold shot of contrast at the tongue and heel, breaking up all that warmth perfectly.

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The real clincher? Horseshoe-shaped dubraes stamped with "Siempre Hermanos" (Always Brothers). It’s not just an accessory, it’s the whole theme in miniature. Underfoot, ReactX foam and Nike Air bring the comfort up to date, but this AF1 is anything but retro.

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It’s memory, myth, and modern tech in a single, unmistakable package, built for the rodeo and beyond.

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