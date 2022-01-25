iann dior, Pups, & Pastels Take Over MCM's SS22 Utopia

MCM has no room for bad vibes in the new year. The brand is already thinking positive, forward and bright with its promising Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

As the German fashion house proceeds with tunnel vision for a better future and those shaping it, they tapped American musician iann dior to front the SS22 campaign.

The 22-year-old creative aligns poetically with the brand's aspirations as he is on to better things, as indicated by his first album of the year.

With the latest offering, we witness MCM continue to usher a new sense of creativity, innovation, and freshness, riffing on its classic pieces without sacrificing that contemporary feel introduced by creative director Dirk Schönberger.

In fact, it's safe to say that MCM SS22 offers a little bit of everything for everyone.

Bright pastels bond with Cubic-patterned button shirts and wide-leg trousers, perfect for Sunday brunching in the city. Hitting the slopes? Après-ski-wear includes wool sweaters and puffer vests, keeping you equally cozy and stylish, with monogrammed accessories to match.

MCM's playful "Pup" figure makes its debut with a bold — yet soft — introduction into the brand's worldview in the form of giftable goods like a satin cushion, doll, and charm, encouraging the wearer to take MCM's new mascot everywhere that their backpack or shoulder bag goes.

Of course, the collection would not be complete without an appearance from MCM's heritage Visetos print. The timeless design, which has carried on from season to season since 1976, graced must-have staples like backpacks and baseball caps.

Confident prints, vibrant colors and street-friendly silhouettes of the now-available MCM SS22 collection exude the fun, light and stylish spirit we long for in the year ahead.

Let's hope 2022 keeps the same energy.