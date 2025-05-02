A Parting Gift From Kim Jones to Dior: Doggy Bags & Lots of Monogram Prints

Dior’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway show, Kim Jones’ final presentation before leaving the French fashion house, felt like a change of pace. However, its Fall 2025 menswear campaign is everything we came to expect from the British creative director in his seven-year Dior Homme tenure.

It’s simultaneously casual and expertly tailored, roomy blazers offered in warm brown hues and grey suiting fabric utilized for a cropped-fitting zip-up jacket. It’s a further exploration of the interplay between Jones’ streetwear leanings and Dior’s iconic suiting.

Or, in the words of a press release by the French fashion house, it is “combining uptown preppy and downtown fashionable allure.”

There is an emphasis on sneakers, a category Jones has put a specific focus on (limited-edition sneaker collaborations and retro runners were consistently selling out under his leadership) with a German army-inspired B01 sneaker, its chunky B33 shoes decorated with Dior’s Oblique monogram branding, and sporty runners in a simple grey and black makeover.

The lack of sneakers — and the dominance of dressy leather shoes — was a noted anomaly in the Dior FW25 runway show, deviating from the regular programming for Jones’ Dior.

The minimal use of logos, reserved color palette, and all-around serious mood of the presentation were also at direct odds with the Dior we’d come to know under the helm of Kim Jones.

But this Fall 2025 campaign, likely the final batch of Jones-designed Dior to hit shop floors, is more in line with previous monogram-heavy offerings.

This is largely because it features rehashed products from the Pre-Fall 2025 range. The fun dog-themed bags, for instance, where a floppy-eared rottweiler-esque pup is reimagined as a leather accessory, were first unveiled as part of Pre-Fall 2025.

However, this time around, a crossbody bag is entirely shaped as a doggy, as opposed to the Pre-Fall 2025 duffles.

Ahead of the unveiling of Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Homme, one of the many creative director debuts slated for the Spring/Summer 2026 season, this fall collection is a final reminder of the casual-skewing luxury menswear vision he is inheriting from Kim Jones.

Soon, things are set to look very different at the house of Dior.