Merrell 1TRL Is Stocked With New Styles for Fall/Winter 2021

​​As we plunge feet first into fall, Merrell 1TRL has revised a selection of its core styles for Fall/Winter 2021, bringing with it a slew of new colorways.

If you're a Croc enthusiast who's done the rounds looking for an alternate style to supplement your collection with, it's highly likely that you've come across Merrell by now. Thanks to the Hydro Moc and newly introduced Hydro Slide, Merrell has fast risen the ranks to join Crocs and Birkenstock as the head honchos of the slip-on world.

Unless you've got your heat tech sock game on lock, open-toed and perforated styles might not be your best bet as the rains come in. Luckily, Merrell has far more to offer than just clogs.

The first drop of Fall/Winter 2021 expands the core styles that make up Merrell 1TRL, and there is plenty to choose from.

If you're not ready to let go of Mocs just yet, the Hut Moc Fleece and Jungle Moc Mid Zip PLR have been updated with a total of six new colorways between them. Cozy, warm, and stylish – what more could you want?

Your inner adventurer will be pleased to know the collection also boasts new high-performance styles, courtesy of the Moab Speed Gtx and Cham 8 Stretch Tactical. For those wet-weather hikes, the Moab Speed is decked out in GORE-TEX, along with top-tier comfort, thanks to Vibram. Likewise, the Cham 8 features a waterproof nubuck upper as well as the addition of Vibram.

