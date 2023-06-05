Sign up to never miss a drop
Mesh Tops Make For Summer Staples

Words By Tom Barker
Crafted from a loose gauge knit cotton mesh, the latest drop from Highsnobiety's spring/summer 2023 collection promises to let you take full advantage of a cold summers breeze.

Available in three colors — eggshell, blue, and black — our cotton mesh knit t-shirts and tank tops are primed and ready for summer days when heavy cotton tees just aren't going to cut it.

The distinctive finish on the tops makes for a semi-see-through finish that offers new layering possibilities by putting what's underneath on full display.

It's a trick that our in-house brand has been experimenting with this season, also releasing a range of sweaters and sweater vests in a fuzzy fabric and loose knit earlier in the year. But now that we are entering into summer, we've brought loose-knit techniques to tees and tanks.

"This season, we're playing more with silhouettes," says Nin Truong, Design Director for the Highsnobiety brand, about the latest collection. "We're looking at different ways of how the silhouette interacts with the body, especially with loose gauge [fabrics].

Arriving in a relaxed fit for extra comfort in the sun, the range of tops puts the fabric center stage with the only form of embellishment being a small woven flag label found at the side.

Available alongside more summer staples, such as linen shirts and loose-fitting shorts, check out the latest bits from our in-house label exclusively at the Highsnobiety Shop.

