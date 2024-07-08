It's a White Tank Top Kind of Summer

The white tank top is the hottest wardrobe staple this summer. From its 1920s swimwear origins, this simple white garment has long been a summer essential, and today, many brands are reimagining it and celebrities and artists alike are making it the center piece of their summer outfits.

In the '90s, Dolce & Gabbana shook things up by featuring tank tops on the runway, defying their macho image it was originally associated with. Designers like Helmut Lang, Maison Margiela, and Raf Simons followed, using innovative designs to reshape the tank top's associations.

Recently returning to runways, the surge in popularity of the white tank top aligns with the Y2K fashion revival dominating today's fashion scene.

Besides the likes of Justin Bieber and Asap Rocky donning the summer essential, the Palestinian/French/Algerian artist Saint Levant is the new generation ambassador for the white tank top for men.

Often seen wearing white tank tops both on album and magazine covers, music videos and on stage, Saint Levant embodies the current fashion image and feel given to the white tank top - effortless chic, versatile and a nod to both retro and contemporary styles, merging the classic with the modern.

Ultimately, with its clean lines and minimalist aesthetic, the white tank top provides a blank canvas that allows for endless styling possibilities. We've selected some top picks available in our store now.

Shop The Best White Tank Tops For Summer 2024

Highsnobiety's own

Trust me when I say we took our time with crafting our version of the perfect white tank top. A lot of trials and errors, a lot of variations and designs, tirelessly calculating the perfect weight and design. Finally, we got to the bottom of it and created one of our favorite essentials in our in-line collection so far.

Entire Studios White Tank Top

The secret to this one by modern luxury streetwear brand Entire Studios lies in the fact that the white tank top is ribbed and treated with an enzyme wash for a slightly more distinctive overall look.

The French Fantaisie

Adding to the list of luxury designers giving their take on this timeless summer classic is the enfant terrible of fashion, Jean Paul Gaultier. A high fashion update to the white tank top is defined by its logo-engraved overall buckles that are incorporated at the straps of the garment. No extra layers needed on this one.

Workwear Tank Top

Good, old, reliable Carhartt WIP provides us with a two-pack of white tank top at a more than affordable budget. Thank you Carhartt. Thank you workwear. Long live Detroit.

adidas x Wales Bonner Do It Again

This one here is for the more sporty ones out there. Regular fit, both brand logos slightly visible and crafted from a viscose material, this adidas x Wales Bonner tank top is perfect for a summer run.

