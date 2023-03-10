Is the 2023 Met Gala Dumping the Kardashians?

Kim Kardashian has long been one of Met Gala's biggest red carpet characters but she, along with her many sisters, may be missing from the 2023 Met Gala. According to a report, the Kardashian family has not been invited to this year's Met Gala.

This would be the first time that the a Kardashian hasn't attended a Met Gala red carpet in a decade. Kim Kardashian was the first Kardashian to appear at the Met Gala, joining then-husband Kanye West while pregnant with North West, their first child.

However, Page Six, which originally reported the news, claims that a source close to the Kardashians asserts otherwise, simultaneously conflicting with the reporting.

The 2023 Met Gala is a tribute to late Chanel and Fendi creative director Karl Lagerfeld and is co-chaired by a host of big celebrities, like Dua Lipa, alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton, curator of The Met Museum's Costume Center (which just so happens to be named after Anna Wintour).

Wintour has long had a contentious relationship with the Kardashians. The Kardashian family was long banned from even appearing in Vogue, for instance.

However, Kim and Kanye eventually appeared on the cover of the April 2014 edition of Vogue, shortly after their Met Gala debut.

“Kim and Kanye were part of the conversation of the day,” Wintour said at the time, according Amy Odell's unofficial biography.

“For Vogue not to recognize that would have been a big misstep. But at the same time I knew that it would be deeply, deeply controversial and that many of our readers and our audiences would be horrified.”

This was before the Kardashians became so thoroughly embedded in American pop culture that they're inextricable from nearly every big story of today.

Today, the Kardashians are everywhere and a part of everything, for better or worse. Not to mention, Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfits (and those related to hers) have driven some of the biggest headlines from fashion's big night.

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, only attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2022, which brought the entire Kardashian clan together for the first time.

If the rumors are true, that may also be the last lime.