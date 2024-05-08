Up All Night at the 2024 Met Gala Afters

It was the kind of New York weather you spend all year waiting for. A mild 69 degrees (fahrenheit, of course), and ever so slightly balmy. The type of weather that allows you to actually wear that once-a-season, lightweight jacket but also allows you to, if you so chose, get away with wearing only a towel.

And mere hours after the Met Gala 2024 red carpet wrapped around 9 p.m. (New York time, naturally), there were plenty of towels or towel-like garments on display among the fashionable invitees and their respective fandoms, who collectively clogged the sidewalk outside of the Standard West, all hoping for a chance to get up to Boom Boom Room, referred to by those in the know as, simply, “Boom” (can confirm, Boom is still wild).

This was around the time that dinner was being served uptown at the Metropolitan Museum, where 400 celebrity guests sat after stalking the carpet and posing for photographers.

As they enjoyed a special performance by a Maison Margiela-clad Ariana Grande, pictures of their inimitable outfits flooded social media, stirring enough fashion discourse to last a lifetime (or at least another year).

But dinner wasn’t the only thing on the celebrities’ plates. Met Gala Monday is a celebration that goes beyond the red carpet.

For instance, around the corner, Barry Keoghan hosted a Porsche bash at SoHo House, shutting down a chunk of 9th avenue. Shayne Oliver brought Bushwick to buzzy nightclub Sapphire. Usher invited friends to the Edition in Times Square.

At the urbane coworking space WSA, Emily Ratajowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez and Renell Medrano hosted their Après Met party for the second year in a row.

A giant plush bed sat at the heart of it all, a tangible reminder that most everyone in attendance would be ditching sleep tonight. Zack Bia DJed. Jaden Smith, Law Roach, and Lana Del Rey danced like nobody was watching.

Elsewhere downtown, LOEWE camped out at Jean’s hosting Zendaya and Josh O’Connor, who sat among Damson Idris suited up in Prada, Ayo Edebri, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyler Mitchell. Taylor Russell looked typically stunning in a white gown.

And Kylie Minogue smiled when “Can't Get You Out of My Head” blasted through the basement speakers.

A few blocks down, Doja Cat, SZA, and Teyanna Taylor hung at Casa Cipriani until the wee hours. Holding hands, Cardi B and Offset eventually made their exit together.

It was one of those New York nights you can’t make up: excellent burgers with crispy onions, included (Thank you, LOEWE!).