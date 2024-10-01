Milli Point Two Cuts Through Corpcore's “RED” Tape

In the Milli Point Two world, if you’re not wearing leather to work, you’re basically breaking the law—or you would be if there were any laws. In a bold new campaign, the experimental atelier helmed by Croat cousins Anthea Bebek and Tomislav (Tomo) Trcak delivers “corpcore” like you’ve never seen it before. The campaign taps into a warped vision of the ‘90s workplace, where boxers set all the fashion trends. Businessmen are shirtless under jackets and boardroom baddies wear socks with heels, eschewing fashion norms in favor of unbridled self-expression. Outfitting this office from a parallel universe: the LA-based brand’s latest drop, “RED,” a self-assertive 12-piece collection hewn primarily from red and blue leather.

In their signature irreverent fashion, MPT has taken the trappings of cutthroat corporate America, gutted them, and sewn them back together in the form of impeccable, underground luxury. The collection’s dichromatic colorway suggests Americana (the flag’s colors, now color-blocked), while the bold, oversized silhouettes will have you rethinking workwear, leather, and menswear itself. Bebek and Trcak have mastered the art of making your head spin: they refuse to conform their work to any design language other than their own and dare you to learn to speak it.

The standout offering amongst the premillennial mise-en-scène is the Anthea pant, a pair of leather bootcut trousers imbued with a pugilist twist—a silken insert at the waistline, mimicking a boxer’s shorts. It’s a tip-off, hinting there’s more beneath the surface of these corporate drones: this intern bare-knuckles after work a la Fight Club, while that boss is a weekend raver who chooses short sleeves to show off her tattoos. Other star garments include the Flocker raincoat—an oversized riff on the packable rain jacket, elevated by an Italian silk construction—and the utilitarian Netherfront leather vest bearing the brand’s signature 3D finish. There are also baggy button-downs and patch-laden graphic tees, while a fuzzy black cryptid figure adorns vests front and back for an extra touch of inscrutability.

Through “RED,” MPT builds on the curated codes and nostalgia for all things underground that they introduced in inaugural collection “Day One.” Its minimalist color palette stands in striking contrast with its audacious, ‘90s-inspired designs, triggering nostalgia for a past that never was but should have been. The frenzy of the office environment is tamed by the refined craftsmanship that’s characterized MPT from the start. High-quality materials are molded into unexpected reinventions of familiar garments, retaining their luxury but shedding all previous associations.

You have to let go of the past to make space for something new. “RED” tapes over our cultural memory of the ‘90s office to record a different program and beam it ahead in time. The visual noise of old TV screens isn’t enough to blur the picture—as long as Bebek and Trcak are leading charge, Milli Point Two’s signal will always come through loud and clear.

Milli Point Two’s “RED” collection is now available.