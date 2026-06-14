This Might Be Nike's Plushest Sneaker Yet

After an intense workout session, sometimes the only thing you want next is your bed. Well, Nike made a plush, stacked mattress for your feet and named it the 24.7.

The Nike 24.7 really lives up to its name. It's a recovery model that literally provides around-the-clock comfort, complete with these mega-chunky, ultra-cushioned soles and bouncy pods.

And the top floor is just as cozy. The uppers and interiors feature this soft, brushed material and plenty of padding.

Oh, and Nike's 24.7 is an EasyOn model, meaning it features the brand's collapsible heel technology. Translation: it's basically a slip-on sneaker.

Nike

Nike's 24.7 sneaker lands in a "Cream" colorway, now available on the brand's Korea website for 169,000 won, or around $111 at current exchange rates.

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Sure, Nike has other cool recovery shoes, like the Air Rejuven8 sneaker and the ReactX clogs. But no one's plush-maxxing like the 24.7.

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