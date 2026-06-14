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This Might Be Nike's Plushest Sneaker Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After an intense workout session, sometimes the only thing you want next is your bed. Well, Nike made a plush, stacked mattress for your feet and named it the 24.7.

The Nike 24.7 really lives up to its name. It's a recovery model that literally provides around-the-clock comfort, complete with these mega-chunky, ultra-cushioned soles and bouncy pods.

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And the top floor is just as cozy. The uppers and interiors feature this soft, brushed material and plenty of padding.

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Oh, and Nike's 24.7 is an EasyOn model, meaning it features the brand's collapsible heel technology. Translation: it's basically a slip-on sneaker.

Nike's 24.7 sneaker lands in a "Cream" colorway, now available on the brand's Korea website for 169,000 won, or around $111 at current exchange rates.

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Sure, Nike has other cool recovery shoes, like the Air Rejuven8 sneaker and the ReactX clogs. But no one's plush-maxxing like the 24.7.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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