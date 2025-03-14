Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Moncler Perfected Luxury Outerwear. With Leica, It Perfects Luxury Cameras (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
Moncler
1 / 9

Lights, Camera, Moncler! In collaboration with German cameramaker Leica, Moncler has created its own digital camera. 

Moncler and Leica might sound like a random pairing at first. After all, what does luxury outerwear have to do with digital photography? Well, the two have more in common than meets the eye. Both brands are the pinnacle of high-end excellence in their respective fields, from Moncler's studied appreciation of technical function to Leica's exceptional optics. This collaboration is luxury meets luxury. Talk about picture perfect!

shop moncler here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Also, Moncler and Leica have actually collaborated before. In 2014, the pair released a larger Leica X 'Edition Moncler' camera, so the pair are clearly familiar.

Finally, Moncler and Leica both run in well-heeled celebrity circles. From Miley Cyrus to the late Queen Elizabeth, Leica's legacy runs deep, while Moncler's celebrity fashion imprint is so cemented it almost goes without saying: A$AP Rocky, Willow Smith, Pharrell. Need I say more?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The limited-edition Leica cameras will be given to Moncler's Fall/Winter 2025 show attendees in Courchevel, Paris, so guests can capture the snowy show moments. Moncler and Leica only created 100 of these exclusive cameras, so unless you plan to be runway-side in the French Alps March 15, it’ll sadly be next to impossible to get your hands on this designer camera.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, you can get the next best thing. The Moncler x Leica camera has the same body as Leica's Sofort 2 digital camera, it’s merely accented with Moncler's logo at the bottom and "Moncler Grenoble" across the back.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Sofort 2 camera's Summar lens has a 1:2 reproduction ratio and a 2.4mm lens, great for wide-angle coverage for that fish-eye effect.

Unlike its predecessor, this Moncler x Leica camera won't ever see a widespread release. Hopefully, the front row is generous with its Moncler x Leica snapshots.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

CasioG-SHOCK Classic Central Cee Silver
$330.00
Available in:
One size
adidasMegaride Mary-Jane Taqwa Bint Ali
$220.00
Available in:
39 1/34044 2/3
Jil SanderFM5 Ring 4
$350.00
Available in:
SM
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
    • Style
  • Moncler's Monster Trail Sneaker Is as Techy as It Is Clean
    • Sneakers
  • Moncler & Burberry, Two Titans of Outerwear, Could Come Together. Should They?
    • Style
  • In Moncler's City of Genius, A$AP Rocky & Rick Owens Are Neighbors
    • Style
  • Willow Smith x Moncler Is So Genius, So Willow (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Moncler Perfected Luxury Outerwear. With Leica, It Perfects Luxury Cameras (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Vans’ Furry Loafer Brings Suit & Tie Swag to the Skate Park
    • Sneakers
  • Of All People, Dries Van Noten Designed the Single Best Post-Samba Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • 25 Years Later, Nike's Coolest, Greyest Air Jordan 9 Is Back
    • Sneakers
  • Will Demna Save Gucci?
    • Style
  • How a 12-Year-Old A$AP Rocky Song Reawakened a Parisian Luxury Label
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now