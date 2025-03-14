Moncler Perfected Luxury Outerwear. With Leica, It Perfects Luxury Cameras (EXCLUSIVE)

Lights, Camera, Moncler! In collaboration with German cameramaker Leica, Moncler has created its own digital camera.

Moncler and Leica might sound like a random pairing at first. After all, what does luxury outerwear have to do with digital photography? Well, the two have more in common than meets the eye. Both brands are the pinnacle of high-end excellence in their respective fields, from Moncler's studied appreciation of technical function to Leica's exceptional optics. This collaboration is luxury meets luxury. Talk about picture perfect!

Also, Moncler and Leica have actually collaborated before. In 2014, the pair released a larger Leica X 'Edition Moncler' camera, so the pair are clearly familiar.

Finally, Moncler and Leica both run in well-heeled celebrity circles. From Miley Cyrus to the late Queen Elizabeth, Leica's legacy runs deep, while Moncler's celebrity fashion imprint is so cemented it almost goes without saying: A$AP Rocky, Willow Smith, Pharrell. Need I say more?

The limited-edition Leica cameras will be given to Moncler's Fall/Winter 2025 show attendees in Courchevel, Paris, so guests can capture the snowy show moments. Moncler and Leica only created 100 of these exclusive cameras, so unless you plan to be runway-side in the French Alps March 15, it’ll sadly be next to impossible to get your hands on this designer camera.

However, you can get the next best thing. The Moncler x Leica camera has the same body as Leica's Sofort 2 digital camera, it’s merely accented with Moncler's logo at the bottom and "Moncler Grenoble" across the back.

The Sofort 2 camera's Summar lens has a 1:2 reproduction ratio and a 2.4mm lens, great for wide-angle coverage for that fish-eye effect.

Unlike its predecessor, this Moncler x Leica camera won't ever see a widespread release. Hopefully, the front row is generous with its Moncler x Leica snapshots.