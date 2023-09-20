Sign up to never miss a drop
Pharrell x Moncler? You're Spoiling Us!

in Style

Moncler has tapped Pharrell Williams for a concise city-ready collaboration inspired by time spent outdoors.

Pharrell, who last month released a slew of tonal adidas Sambas under his enigmatic Humanrace label, has manifested a city-ready collection alongside Moncler, one primed for adventure and the outdoors.

1 / 6
Moncler

The collection, which toys with the idea of glamping (glamorous camping), is designed to be for both outdoor experiences and metropolitan adventures alike, and plays with the fluidity of natural forms and the geometry of architecture influences.

As is always the case with Moncler, transformability is key. Zips allow long trousers to turn into shorts; a duvet blanket doubles as a cape; and arms zip off a jacket to transform into a fisherman’s vest.

The functionality of the garments (removable pockets, attachable keyring chains) arrives as a stylistic statement, while the co-branded logo patch is detachable and multifunctional, allowing everyone to mark their pieces however they prefer.

1 / 3
Moncler

For Pharrell, creating exemplary capsules is becoming something of a habit. The musician-turned-designer has had nothing but praise following the unveiling of his first collection as Louis Vuitton’s creative director, not to mention the work he continues to churn out under his Humanrace and Billionaire Boys Club labels.

If anything, Pharrell’s Moncler collaboration proves that his creative boundaries are seemingly endless. Either that or that Pharrell is just a really busy guy. Like, really busy.

