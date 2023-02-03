Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
MRBAILEY & adidas Take a Dive with the OZMORPHIS Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Fresh off a linkup with Zegna, Daniel Bailey, better known by his alias MRBAILEY, heads under the sea (again) for his next adidas collaboration.

For the latest release, the two connect over the new OZMORPHIS sneaker — the "next life phase" in the evolution of the OZLUCENT model, as MRBAILEY put it.

It's no secret the CONCEPT KICKS founder frequently makes muses out of the creatures lurking in the depths of the ocean, evident in his viral "Ammonite" Superstar and OZLUCENT. And the latest is no different.

The jellyfish again lands on the moodboard for MRBAILEY and adidas' OZMORPHIS design, which includes a TPU upper swaddled in a mesh guard  — a nod to the aquatic animal's bell, or hood.

On the other hand, the shoe's toe box and outsole boast ridged details reminiscent of the jellyfish's lappets, one of the features which help the creature move swiftly and smoothly through the water.

Like the OZLUCENT, the OZMORPHIS collab also materializes with an inner neoprene sock and stealthy look —  a scheme that's very à la squid's ink, if you will.

Priced at $160, the OZMORPHIS is merely a new addition to the family of noteworthy footwear concepts crafted by the London-based Bailey, who, by the way, also had a say in design direction for Heron Preston's Zellerfeld shoe.

Teased in the latter half of last year, the collaborative OZMORPHIS finally swims in on February 9 on MRBAILEY's website. Though, eager fans are also welcome to cop now on the CONFIRMED app.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
