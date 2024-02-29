Sign up to never miss a drop
These Are The Only Essentials That You Need This Spring

Sponsored Story in StyleWords By Donovan Barnett
Let's chat about something I firmly believe in: the power of simplicity in your wardrobe. Now, don't get me wrong, I absolutely adore a pop of Marni florals, the intricate prints of Dries Van Noten, and the unmistakable 80s vibe Versace brings to the table. These pieces? They're the showstoppers of my collection. But they're just one part of the story. The bulk of my closet? It's filled with those trusty, interchangeable staples that never go out of style. 

These essentials keep my look on point, sophisticated, and adaptable, no matter what trend TikTok is pushing on me that week.

With Spring just around the bend, we've teamed up with Mr. Porter to handpick some standout men's fashion essentials for the season. Let's dive in and refresh our spring wardrobes together. 

Shop of favorite Mr. Porter men's fashion essentials for Spring 2024 below.  

Vetements Big Shape Wide-Leg Jeans

Image on Highsnobiety

Big Shape Wide-Leg Jeans

$1590

Vetements

Buy at Mr Porter

There is something ever-so Y2K about these Vetements jeans, and we are here for it. Don't let the style decade discourage you. These slouchy wide-leg pants can be incorporated into just about any wardrobe, whether you are headed out on the town or popping into an Usher world-tour.

Mr P. Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey Tank Top

Image on Highsnobiety

Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey Tank Top

$75

Mr P.

Buy at Mr Porter

You cannot estimate the power of a white tank top. It is the unsung hero of many styles and timeless looks, from a layering essential under light Spring jackets to event-worthy statement overshirts. Mr. Porter's Mr. P has blessed us with an elevated version of the tank top, complete with a ribbed cotton-jersey blend for maximum comfort as you make this one of your weekly drivers this season.

Séfr Mate Cotton-Blend Bouclé Polo Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Mate Cotton-Blend Bouclé Polo Shirt

$230

Séfr

Buy at Mr Porter

Séfr's ability to channel our favorite style moments from the 70s with a bit of modern flair into their clothing is why we keep coming back to the brand's flared collars, sustainable approach to leatherwear, and glamourous shirts. Speaking of the 1970s, with this Bouclé Polo Shirt, you'll definitely be channeling the decade's biggest style icons, sitting comfortably somewhere between Marvin Gaye and Paul Newman. 

FEAR OF GOD Striped Neoprene Track Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Striped Neoprene Track Jacket

$1695

FEAR OF GOD

Buy at Mr Porter

I'd keep this track jacket by Jerry Lorenzo's FEAR of GOD far away from the track. Lorenzo's ability to take athleisure and push it sartorially to luxurious heights is impressive, to say the least. The draping of the jacket, the refined colorway, and the comfy fabric all have me considering this as my next option for my office fit. 

Dries Van Noten Denim Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Denim Jacket

$990

Dries Van Noten

Buy at Mr Porter

You cannot go wrong with a Dries Van Noten denim jacket. Denim, in general, is one of those easy go-to picks for almost any season. Layer it under a coat. Throw a turtleneck under it. Pair it with some wide-legged pants and a button-down or even additional denim. It's one of the most versatile clothing picks you can reach. 

ORLEBAR BROWN Justin Linen Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Justin Linen Shirt

$445

Orlebar Brown

Buy at Mr Porter

This is the ultimate Spring vacation shirt. They are not overly dressy yet are perfect for cocktails on the beach or an extra warm long night enjoying your favorite vacation eats. No matter what the occasion, ORLEBAR BROWN screams "luxuriously relaxed." 

Rick Owens Bea Wide-Leg Trousers

Image on Highsnobiety

Bea Wide-Leg Trousers

$925

Rick Owens

Buy at Mr Porter

Rick Owens makes some of the best trousers in the game. See Exhibit A above. They are wide-legged, which is one of the preferred styles, thanks to their ability to add more depth to your silhouette. The taupe is a nice break from the often too-common black and navy pants seen everywhere. And, the organic cotton-blend poplin and elasticated waistband are going to ensure these feel great as you rock them during your adventures throughout the day.

Lemaire Padded Quilted Canvas Shoulder Bag

Image on Highsnobiety

Padded Quilted Canvas Shoulder Bag

$695

Lemaire

Buy at Mr Porter

Understated with some statement panache. Canvas for extra durability. And it comes in a creamy Spring-ready colorway? Lemaire might have just dropped one of our favorite accessories of the season.

Mr P. Atticus Full-Grain Leather Sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

Atticus Full-Grain Leather Sneakers

$325

Mr P.

Buy at Mr Porter

You're sleeping on Mr. P's sneakers. If you are on the hunt for a refined staple that breaks away from sneakerhead culture, Mr. P has a shoe for you. The full-grain leather sneaker has a crisp white upper and nicely contrasting gum sole. You can wear this with just about anything. 

Golden Goose Super-Star Distressed Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

Super-Star Distressed Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

$565

Golden Goose

Buy at Mr Porter

Golden Goose is a master of artisanal craftmanship, using meticulous distressing like hand-painting, waxing, folding, and scratching to create these sneaker's iconic worn look. They may look better as they get beat up over time. 

