Mr Porter and CHERRY LA's Collab Is a Roadtrip Out West

The irony of how September is Los Angeles' hottest month of the year aside, Mr. Porter and CHERRY LA are ringing in summer's end with an exclusive, joint collection.

The British luxury e-tailer and the Californian streetwear label decided to celebrate their long and ongoing partnership with a co-designed capsule of Americana-themed denims, sweats, and accessories.

Some of what we'd deem highlights from the Mr. Porter x CHERRY LA line are the suede baseball caps, the cowboy cargos, and the racing fleece:

CHERRY LOS ANGELES Suede Baseball Cap $80 Buy at Mr Porter

CHERRY LOS ANGELES Straight-Leg Printed Cotton-Twill Trousers $440 Buy at Mr Porter

CHERRY LOS ANGELES Printed Cotton-Twill Trousers $300 Buy at Mr Porter

The range of pieces is best described as transit-season staples, with touches of Wild Wild Western iconography and a comfortably familiar, worn-in quality, perfect for light autumnal layering.

