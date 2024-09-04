Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Mr Porter and CHERRY LA's Collab Is a Roadtrip Out West

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style

The irony of how September is Los Angeles' hottest month of the year aside, Mr. Porter and CHERRY LA are ringing in summer's end with an exclusive, joint collection.

The British luxury e-tailer and the Californian streetwear label decided to celebrate their long and ongoing partnership with a co-designed capsule of Americana-themed denims, sweats, and accessories.

Some of what we'd deem highlights from the Mr. Porter x CHERRY LA line are the suede baseball caps, the cowboy cargos, and the racing fleece:

Image on Highsnobiety
CHERRY LOS ANGELESSuede Baseball Cap
$80
Buy at Mr Porter
Image on Highsnobiety
CHERRY LOS ANGELESStraight-Leg Printed Cotton-Twill Trousers
$440
Buy at Mr Porter
Image on Highsnobiety
CHERRY LOS ANGELESPrinted Cotton-Twill Trousers
$300
Buy at Mr Porter
The range of pieces is best described as transit-season staples, with touches of Wild Wild Western iconography and a comfortably familiar, worn-in quality, perfect for light autumnal layering.

SHOP Mr Porter x CHERRY LA Here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

