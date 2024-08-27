Naomi Osaka's US Open 'Fit Is Perfect from Head to Bow

Naomi Osaka made her long-awaited return to the US Open on August 27, defeating player Jeļena Ostapenko and earning her first top-10 win in four years. She was just as stylish as she was triumphant, claiming her victory in arguably one of her best game-day outfits yet.

Although the people may have come to see Naomi anoint the court with her usual tennis skills, they got an extra treat on game day: a stunning custom bright green ensemble worn by Osaka and designed by Yoon Ahn.

Ahn, who was tasked with building Osaka's day and night kits for the competition, created quite the comeback look. The Nike ensemble included a tennis dress with a tank-style top and layered ruffle skirt featuring a white bow on the backside.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On foot, the Grand Slam champ laced up in Nike's Challenger sneakers rendered in white and green and adorned with ribbon bows to match the court look's girlcore vibe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Oh, and how could I forget? Osaka made her grand entrance zipped up in this lightweight warm-up jacket topped with a massive highlighter-colored bow.

"Tennis clothes don't have to just look like tennis clothes," Osaka said in a recent interview, discussing her and Ahn working together on her bow-tiful US Open looks. And I agree.

It's great to see Osaka having fun with her court fashion. It kind of takes me back to the days of Serena Williams and Virgil Abloh's tennis fashion magic.

Osaka undoubtedly has a stylish presence both on and off the court. In addition to starring in Louis Vuitton and Levi's campaigns, the tennis icon has mastered the art of getting super exclusive tie-dye Telfar bags to match her sweats.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Osaka's previous court looks were great, with her donning bespoke sacai uniforms and even more subtly frilly moments. But this latest? Epic.

Technically, Osaka earned two Ws on the court today, one for her undeniable talent and one for her flawless look.