Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Naomi Osaka's US Open 'Fit Is Perfect from Head to Bow

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Naomi Osaka made her long-awaited return to the US Open on August 27, defeating player Jeļena Ostapenko and earning her first top-10 win in four years. She was just as stylish as she was triumphant, claiming her victory in arguably one of her best game-day outfits yet.

Although the people may have come to see Naomi anoint the court with her usual tennis skills, they got an extra treat on game day: a stunning custom bright green ensemble worn by Osaka and designed by Yoon Ahn.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ahn, who was tasked with building Osaka's day and night kits for the competition, created quite the comeback look. The Nike ensemble included a tennis dress with a tank-style top and layered ruffle skirt featuring a white bow on the backside.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On foot, the Grand Slam champ laced up in Nike's Challenger sneakers rendered in white and green and adorned with ribbon bows to match the court look's girlcore vibe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Oh, and how could I forget? Osaka made her grand entrance zipped up in this lightweight warm-up jacket topped with a massive highlighter-colored bow.

"Tennis clothes don't have to just look like tennis clothes," Osaka said in a recent interview, discussing her and Ahn working together on her bow-tiful US Open looks. And I agree.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's great to see Osaka having fun with her court fashion. It kind of takes me back to the days of Serena Williams and Virgil Abloh's tennis fashion magic.

Osaka undoubtedly has a stylish presence both on and off the court. In addition to starring in Louis Vuitton and Levi's campaigns, the tennis icon has mastered the art of getting super exclusive tie-dye Telfar bags to match her sweats.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Osaka's previous court looks were great, with her donning bespoke sacai uniforms and even more subtly frilly moments. But this latest? Epic.

Technically, Osaka earned two Ws on the court today, one for her undeniable talent and one for her flawless look.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
MizunoMXR Snow White/Magnet/Silver
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Martine RoseOversized Paneled Polo Blue
$310.00
Available in:
XSSML
Multiple colors
HO HO COCOLate For Work Hat Red/White
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike, Yoon Ahn & Naomi Osaka Serve Up Tennis Magic
    • Style
  • Sha'Carri's Olympics 'Fit Is a Slam (Nike) Dunk
    • Style
  • Even A$AP Rocky's Off-Day Outfit Is Next-Level Stylish
    • Style
  • At Cannes 2024, Hunter Schafer's Killer Streetstyle Deserves Palme d'Or
    • Style
  • Up Close With the Veil That Unveiled Sydney Sweeney’s Met Bob (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Packer's Techy Reebok Dad Shoe Is Literally Perfect
    • Sneakers
  • Naomi Osaka's US Open 'Fit Is Perfect from Head to Bow
    • Style
  • Kim Kardashian Is Now Dressing Like... North West
    • Style
  • Brain Dead's Hairy adidas Stan Smiths Are Beautiful Chaos
    • Sneakers
  • Jordan's Frankenstein Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Hybrid in a While
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now