Naomi Osaka Challenged Levi's to a Re-match

Editor's Notes: When tennis champ Naomi Osaka challenges Levi's to a match (or rather, collaboration), no one loses. The duo has teamed up on a second collection of forward-thinking denim based on original sketches by the athlete.

Levi's might be known for 501s, but Osaka's pieces are anything but plain old jeans. A denim bomber jacket is laser printed with the star's logo, a bear holding a flower — a nod to her off-court attitude that, in her words, is "gentle like a flower."

Also in outerwear, a dual-toned Artist Coat serves as a smock-like layering piece, stylish and utilitarian with drop shoulders and oversized pockets. A ruffled midi skirt and zippered halter top offer dressier options.

And while Osaka wasn't keen on designing yet another pair of boyfriend jeans, she did make her mark on Levi's famously slouchy fit. The '93 Naomi Jean is a relaxed pair emblazoned with her aforementioned bear logo at the hip.

A longtime fashion enthusiast, Osaka is no stranger to design collabs. In 2020, she debuted a capsule with ADEAM and earlier this year, she dropped her third Nike collection. Don't forget her flex-worthy tennis racket, designed with Takashi Murakami and Yonex.

Factor in Osaka's skincare brand KINLÒ and her recently launched sports agency, Evolve, and it seems there's nothing the 24-year-old can't do.