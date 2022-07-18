Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Naomi Osaka Challenged Levi's to a Re-match

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Levi's
1 / 4

Brand: Naomi Osaka x Levi's

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at Levi's website

Editor's Notes: When tennis champ Naomi Osaka challenges Levi's to a match (or rather, collaboration), no one loses. The duo has teamed up on a second collection of forward-thinking denim based on original sketches by the athlete.

Levi's might be known for 501s, but Osaka's pieces are anything but plain old jeans. A denim bomber jacket is laser printed with the star's logo, a bear holding a flower — a nod to her off-court attitude that, in her words, is "gentle like a flower."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Also in outerwear, a dual-toned Artist Coat serves as a smock-like layering piece, stylish and utilitarian with drop shoulders and oversized pockets. A ruffled midi skirt and zippered halter top offer dressier options.

And while Osaka wasn't keen on designing yet another pair of boyfriend jeans, she did make her mark on Levi's famously slouchy fit. The '93 Naomi Jean is a relaxed pair emblazoned with her aforementioned bear logo at the hip.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A longtime fashion enthusiast, Osaka is no stranger to design collabs. In 2020, she debuted a capsule with ADEAM and earlier this year, she dropped her third Nike collection. Don't forget her flex-worthy tennis racket, designed with Takashi Murakami and Yonex.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Factor in Osaka's skincare brand KINLÒ and her recently launched sports agency, Evolve, and it seems there's nothing the 24-year-old can't do.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
MarniFussbett Sandals Navy
$500.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Track Top
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
retrosuperfuture x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Teddy Black Sunglasses
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • Levi’s Denim Nike Air Maxes Are as Stylish as They Are Crisp
  • The Fashion Files: Levi's®, Linen, and the Laws of Spring Style
  • The New Levi’s Jeans Are So Destroyed That They Come Pre-Patched
  • BE@RBRICK's Got Its Own Crisp Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now