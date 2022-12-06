Did Naomi Osaka Just Tease an Unreleased Telfar Bag?!

Is it me or is Naomi Osaka flexing a never-before-seen Telfy before our eyes?

The tennis star recently added author to her résumé, releasing a children's book titled The Way Champs Play — a story of which only a young four-time Grand Slam champion could naturally tell.

In between carrying out her press tour for the novel, Osaka stepped out in a super cozy ensemble, which included a tie-dye pullover, some baggy trousers, Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers, and what looks like an unreleased Telfar bag.

Looking at the photos, the Telfy in question boasts a fleece exterior in a rosy pink ombré colorway, topped with the New York label's distinctive logo on the front.

If you recall, Telfar and UGG's collaboration saw the two release similar fleece shopping bags but only in a grey color, leading me to believe Osaka's handbag could be a part of the duo's next drop. However, the American footwear brand confirmed to us that above accessory isn't a part of its Telfar partnership.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For a second, I also assumed that Osaka's large Telfar bag could be custom (the jury isn't out yet). Sure, a bespoke Telfar bag doesn't really fit the brand's inclusive ethos (remember, their slogan: "not for you — for everyone"), but it's not impossible.

On the other hand, she could've also gotten a designer to personalize her handbag. Who knows?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Amid these theories running through my mind, I reached out to Telfar for a comment regarding Osaka's new tote.

Awaiting answers from the brand's mouths, all I can do now is pray to the fashion gods that Osaka's bag is part of a forthcoming release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Telfar treated us to brisket-inspired color schemes and patent leather makeovers of its iconic shopping bag. Even with new and equally stylish handbag silhouettes under its arm, it's nothing like owning the classic Bushwick Birkin.

I mean, Beyoncé put her Birkins in storage in favor of the viral Telfar bag. Enough said.