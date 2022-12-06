Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Did Naomi Osaka Just Tease an Unreleased Telfar Bag?!

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Is it me or is Naomi Osaka flexing a never-before-seen Telfy before our eyes?

The tennis star recently added author to her résumé, releasing a children's book titled The Way Champs Play — a story of which only a young four-time Grand Slam champion could naturally tell.

In between carrying out her press tour for the novel, Osaka stepped out in a super cozy ensemble, which included a tie-dye pullover, some baggy trousers, Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers, and what looks like an unreleased Telfar bag.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Looking at the photos, the Telfy in question boasts a fleece exterior in a rosy pink ombré colorway, topped with the New York label's distinctive logo on the front.

If you recall, Telfar and UGG's collaboration saw the two release similar fleece shopping bags but only in a grey color, leading me to believe Osaka's handbag could be a part of the duo's next drop. However, the American footwear brand confirmed to us that above accessory isn't a part of its Telfar partnership.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For a second, I also assumed that Osaka's large Telfar bag could be custom (the jury isn't out yet). Sure, a bespoke Telfar bag doesn't really fit the brand's inclusive ethos (remember, their slogan: "not for you — for everyone"), but it's not impossible.

On the other hand, she could've also gotten a designer to personalize her handbag. Who knows?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Amid these theories running through my mind, I reached out to Telfar for a comment regarding Osaka's new tote.

Awaiting answers from the brand's mouths, all I can do now is pray to the fashion gods that Osaka's bag is part of a forthcoming release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Telfar treated us to brisket-inspired color schemes and patent leather makeovers of its iconic shopping bag. Even with new and equally stylish handbag silhouettes under its arm, it's nothing like owning the classic Bushwick Birkin.

I mean, Beyoncé put her Birkins in storage in favor of the viral Telfar bag. Enough said.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenFoulard Shirt
$340.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyMoleskin Cargo Pant Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Dr. MartensAdrian Snaffle Suede Loafers Black Desert Oasis Suede Gum Oil
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Weren’t Some of New York’s Foremost Black Designers at the Met Gala?
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
  • Behold, the Paper Telfar Bag
  • Telfar Infinity, Where Necklines Are for Legs & Armholes Are for Heads
  • New Year's Eve-ning Wear Evergreens
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now