Nike, Yoon Ahn & Naomi Osaka Serve Up Tennis Magic

Yoon Ahn has blessed us with many great Nike sneaker collaborations over the years. Often, these collaborations come with clothing capsules that are just as good as the Swoosh-branded footwear.

Surprisingly, there aren't any shoes for Ahn and Nike's latest team-up. But the pair has cooked up — or served up, I should say — a tennis clothes collection that is Gran-Slam-champ-approved. Spoiler: it's our cover alum Naomi Osaka.

Ahn's Nike collection, as worn by Osaka in the visuals, includes garments oozing with on-court and collegiate energy. The results? Collaborative cardigans and colorblock varsity jackets receive embroidered "N" chenille patches.

N for Nike? or N for Naomi? Either way, it's a win-win.

The collection also includes cropped bralette-style tank tops, pleated skirts, and short-sleeved polos with crisp knit collars. Each is adorned with co-branded patches repping team Yoon Ahn x Nike.

Ahn's Nike tennis clothes will land at Nike on August 27, just in time for the US Open, which kicks off on August 26. But here's the thing: the collection plays a small role in a bigger project between the designer, Nike, and Osaka.

The 2024 US Open is a big moment for Osaka, who will be returning to the tournament after two years. In doing so, she'll be stepping on the court in style, thanks to day and night competition kits designed by Ahn.

Ahn and Osaka worked closely together to whip up these one-off pieces, including Nike dresses and skirts sporting stacked ruffles, massive bows, and tulle trims. According to Nike's press statement, Osaka wanted a "magical girl" vibe when making her grand return to the court.

"For Naomi's look, she brought forward a vision, and it was my job as a designer to create something that she'll feel confident and comfortable in when she walks onto the court, allowing her to bring 100% of herself," Ahn said.

"The collection is an extension of that idea, allowing women to bring out their character and enhance their own personal styles."

Whether 'fitted up in her custom wears or the soon widely available drop, expect Osaka to bring the Ahn x Nike heat to the court — her own Swoosh drip, too.