A Pant So Good, It Soothes the Soul

You ever seen a piece of clothing that just fits so perfectly that you go, "Ahh, yeah, that's the stuff?" That's me and pants. Sometimes.

It happens far more rarely than I'd like. But when a pair of pants gets it right enough, I simply must point it out.

I like 'em loose, bigger the better. I also need structure but only enough to balance the volume. A loose carrot-cut is my go-to example of trouser nirvana, a universally fulfilling shape that works on pretty much everyone pretty much always. But cut is only part of the perfect pants puzzle.

This most recent bit of pant perfection came from, of all places, the Japanese-operated imprint of Nautica.

We have some pretty classic pant styles done way better here, including a camouflage pant, a smokestack-shaped double-knee jean, and faded nylon trackies.

What takes these relatively normal pants from convention to transcendent is a couple under-the-hood bits.

Most obviously, the volume is there and fabric treatments are quality — I'm especially sympathetic to anything washed and/or faded as it's a cheat code for instant depth.

But subtle details take these guys over the top. The Nautica pants are all cut with partially elasticated waists and darts on the rear inseam that gently curve the leg, creating a sort of barrel silhouette that emphasizes the volume without sacrificing shape. (I was always surprised how "controversial" the barrel cut was when it popped off last year... always seemed pretty agreeable to me.)

This gives them some shared terrain with the ultimate wide trouser, NEEDLES' H.D. pant. Except, because they also have built-in drawstrings, they might even be better.

Here, we're channeling the inherently laidback cool of '90s streetwear in a pant that goes with everything. But, crucially, these trousers can also claim individual visual interest, their lived-in looks giving the vibe of vintage with the reliability of modern craft. (A great pant looks good in concert and also individually.)

I mean, these aren't artisanal or anything — Nautica Japan is a fairly affordable streetwear line — but you can trust them to wear well. It's a satisfying combo of substance and style, one that's all too rare in a world where too-slim pants are all too common.

