An Ode to the World's Greatest, Widest Pant

There is no such thing as the perfect pant. But NEEDLES' H.D. Pant gets pretty close. The Japanese label's signature egg-shaped trouser is the ultimate wide pant, which in my book makes it the ultimate pant, period.

And it's only getting better.

NEEDLES has produced the H.D. Pant for the better part of a decade by now. And though its name remains an enigma — it's sometimes referred to as ヒザデル ("hizadel") in Japanese, so go figure — its appeal is plainly obvious.

The beauty of H.D. Pant lies in its cut. Fitted with a drawstring waist and high rise, it's imminently comfortable. Stitched with tall vertical darts, it's imminently easy to wear.

Proportionally, the H.D. Pant is generous but reigned-in, a unique proposition for any ready available Japan-made trousers. And when I say readily available, I mean it.

Though NEEDLES is more famous overseas for its perpetually available signature track pants and statement cardigans, it also produces the H.D. pants with similar consistency.

My favorite style, by far, was the ultra-thick 16 oz. apron-belted H.D. pants from last winter, gently distressed like a pair of lived-in Carhartts, except these were twice as loose as the average double-knee pant.

This make was only made the one time but if you missed out, you're certainly not starved for choice.

Always available H.D. Pant styles range from medium-heavy washed denim to a slightly shiny militaristic cargo to H.D.-ified Needles track pants and the occasional elastic-waisted patterned pairs, which typically change every year.

All are huge and all are a recipe for instant, easy steeze.

A quick skim of the Japanese web store for NEEDLES parent company NEPENTHES reveals a breadth of impressively varied H.D. Pant styles either currently available or soon hitting the respective New York, Los Angeles, and London websites.

Here, you have last's season H.D. Pants, either made of heavy tweed or a lightweight jacquard woven with NEEDLES' papillon (butterfly) logo, each unfairly neglected.

There are also some new standouts, like an all-over crocodile-patterned H.D. Pant. Another is cut from a jacquard-woven dobby twill created in collaboration with ts(s), the textile-obsessed Japanese clothing brand run by the brother of Engineered Garments founder Daiki Suzuki.

Good stuff, all. And certainly advanced enough for the proven wide pant enjoyer. For H.D. Pant neophytes, though, I'd recommend starting with the classic BDU cargos and officer chinos, which are never not produced.

And I really would recommend them.

If you've never explored the outer realms of pant shapes, you're missing out.

There's a whole wide (literally) world out there beyond the normal trouser shapes we all know and tolerate. And there's no better gateway drug than the NEEDLES H.D. Pants.