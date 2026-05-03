Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

A Pink Nike Air Max So Good, It Shines on Its Own

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max 95 is thinking pink (again).

The latest Air Max 95 Big Bubble sneaker lands with smooth suede layers alongside its signature details, all dressed in this bold "Pink Glow" colorway.

Shop Nike Air Max 95

What's more, it features reflective details, which means, when the light hits it just right, this Nike star truly shines on its own.

It's almost like those previous "Pink Foam" Air Maxes got a glow-up, a "Pink Glow" up that is.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

2026 is already another huge year for the Big Bubble'd model. It got a tech makeover and several World Cup-ready spins. At the same time, Nike has pretty much brought back all of its original colorways, including the "Slate" and "Comet Red." The brand even restocked some of last year's hits, like the camo pairs and the Yardrunner's collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Now, Nike's blessing the streets with an AM95 that's quite literally tickled pink.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Speaking of which, Nike's Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Pink Glow" sneakers are now available on the brand's website for $180.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Sweetest Air Max Has Cotton Candy in Its Soles
  • Nike's New Crisp Skate Shoe Is Too Clean for the Skate Park
  • The World's Best Dad Shoe Is a Crispy-Clean Air Jordan
  • Nike’s Craziest Flyknit Sneaker Helps You Lock In
What To Read Next
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike's Oldest Sneaker Gets Better with Every Orbit
  • New Balance’s Berry-Flavored Dad Sneaker Is Freaky & Fruity
  • The Cartier Crash Hype Cycle is Immune to Crashouts
  • Stella McCartney's Crazy Stylish adidas Runner Is a Repeat Flexer
  • Nike's Very Colorful Jordan Sneaker Is Proudly Team Brazil
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now