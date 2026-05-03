A Pink Nike Air Max So Good, It Shines on Its Own

Nike's Air Max 95 is thinking pink (again).

The latest Air Max 95 Big Bubble sneaker lands with smooth suede layers alongside its signature details, all dressed in this bold "Pink Glow" colorway.

What's more, it features reflective details, which means, when the light hits it just right, this Nike star truly shines on its own.

It's almost like those previous "Pink Foam" Air Maxes got a glow-up, a "Pink Glow" up that is.

2026 is already another huge year for the Big Bubble'd model. It got a tech makeover and several World Cup-ready spins. At the same time, Nike has pretty much brought back all of its original colorways, including the "Slate" and "Comet Red." The brand even restocked some of last year's hits, like the camo pairs and the Yardrunner's collection.

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Now, Nike's blessing the streets with an AM95 that's quite literally tickled pink.

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Speaking of which, Nike's Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Pink Glow" sneakers are now available on the brand's website for $180.

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