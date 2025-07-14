Only the Perfect Pants Could Birth the Perfect Shorts

I love pants. And I know an absurd amount about pants. When I say that a pant is really good, I know what I'm talking about. And when I say that NEEDLES' H.D. Pant is perhaps the single greatest all-around wide pant, it's no hyperbole.

So, shorts born of the ultimate pant must be peak short, yes?

Yes.

Created in an unfortunately small run for Japanese retailer BEAMS, NEEDLES' H.D. Buggy Shorts are a great idea that deserves a release as ample as their leg.

What makes NEEDLES' H.D. Pant so good is that it's this tremendously loose trouser with a bevy of smart and intentional details. Built-in drawstrings with push-button fastening, darts for a sculpted shape, a high rise and trim waist that both relax and refine: loose trousers rarely get better than this.

Even better, NEEDLES typically produces the H.D. Pant in all-rounder fabrics like cotton twill and a light military-style satin. But most crucially, it makes them in a lovely washed-out denim just heavy enough for year-round wear, albeit a little heavy for summer.

The solution? H.D. jorts.

Perfect length and volume, a statement wash, the same innate ease thanks to built-in belting and a sublimely loose shape. Thank you, BEAMS, for creating a contender for jorts of the year — in quite a crowded field, no less! — from the jeans of the decade.

The NEEDLES jorts and an accompanying twofer of similarly Y2K-ish football jerseys are available on BEAMS' website but sadly not (yet?) from BEAMS' American web store.

Like the recent Speedo situation, the H.D. jorts are just further proof that no one comes close to conquering BEAMS' in a race for best collaborations. The secret is to balance intent and ideas, delivering not just freshness but downright cool stuff with innate appeal.

Would any other retailer be clever enough to know that all it takes to improve upon one of the best wide pants ever designed was to simply chop them into giant shorts? I can't imagine so.

