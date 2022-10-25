NEIGHBORHOOD & Vans Go Ghost

Brand: NEIGHBORHOOD x Vans

Model: Era 95 DX & Old Skool 36 DX

Release Date: October 29

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Vans

Editor's Notes: Camouflage. Most typically applied to garments to suit the tactical needs of the world's military forces, the ever-evolving pattern work fast found its way to military surplus stores across the globe, as such, infiltrating streetwear and fashion. Over the years, through both the military and fashion industry, camouflage patterns and the palettes applied to them have evolved quite drastically.

From the standardized woodland camo that most of us are used to, to an array of digital camos, tiger, snow, and sand camos, if you can think of it, it's probably been done.

While many of the iterations we see at mass scale are the result of military research, having been created for very specific combat scenarios, fashion brands have taken it upon themselves to tinker with camouflage in far more unconventional ways.

Stone Island, for example, created its own camo concept with the launch of Ghost Pieces, stripping away patterns to create blank, monochromatic canvases. While it would be a stretch to say NEIGHBORHOOD has been inspired by Ghost, its new Vans collection certainly mirrors its aesthetic.

Taking two silhouettes as foundation for a total of four styles, the new NEIGHBORHOOD x Vans collection has been created to pay homage to Anaheim Factory and the signature sneaker silhouette birthed within its walls.

Comprising the Era 95 DX and Old Skool 36 DX, the collection's one-tone palettes create soft yet militaristic looks that are a far cry from the colorful California cool palettes that you'd typically find at Vans. For the first style, "Grey" and "Seagrass" has been chosen, while the second pairs arrive in "Aluminum" and "Birch."

