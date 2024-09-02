A Classic Vans Stomper Just Got Jeweled — Again

If I had a nickel for every time a Vans' sneaker got a bedazzled makeover — well, I'd only have three nickels. But still, crazy that it's happened thrice, right?

Perhaps crazy is not the right word, but there is something quite alluring about OTW's, (Vans' premium footwear label), new pearlized Old Skool 36.

A glam-meets-grunge reinvention of a classic Vans silhouette, the pearlized Old Skool 36 features all the same base ingredients of the OG Old Skool sneaker mixed with an intentionally beaten-down exterior.

The classic thick rubber sole has some grime-chic accents that juxtapose the pearled-out detailing on the shoe.

The toebox, heel, tongue and Sidestipe (known to some as the "Jazz Stripe") all have pearl and jewel detailing. Its like jewelry — for your feet.

What's most interesting, though, is that this is not the first time gems have entered the Vans' multiverse of footwear to enhance a super sick skate shoe.

In July, Mattias Gollin teased a super-blingy Vans' Slip-On, though it's not yet confirmed if this is an official collaboration. Gollin did share that the shoe will be available sometime in September, though. Fingers crossed!

The similarities don't end there, though, as the Pearlized Old Skool 36 sneakers bear a striking resemblance to the Satoshi Nakamoto x OTW Old Skool sneaker that was released in August.

The pearl and jeweled embellishments tether a kinship between these sparkling Old Skools, but the Satoshi Nakamoto (something, something Bitcoin?) sneakers are worse for wear in a subversive way that actually makes the shoes cooler. That's just shoe business, baby!

Available online, the Old Skool 36 retails for $130 (that's a lot of nickels), making it a comparatively pricier cop, but a delish get nonetheless.