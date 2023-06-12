It Happened: Netflix Actually Kicked Me Off My Parents' Account

By a show of hands, who here has been personally victimized by Netflix's anti-password-sharing campaign? (raises hand)

If you don't mind, I'd like to share my story: I was fresh off of work. My stomach was full from the dinner I made, my feet were propped up on the ottoman, and my hand guided the remote toward the TV. I was ready to stream the night away.

By the way, I have several streaming platforms — streaming is the new cable, in my opinion — including Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu. Netflix is always my first option to explore what's new and what to give a watch potentially.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

However, my search was cut short — more like it didn't start at all — by a message that popped up when I clicked on the app. Warning: this may cause PTSD for other users who've already experienced what I'm about to say.

In big, bold letters, the message on the screen read, "This TV isn't part of your Netflix Household."

"Create an account to enjoy your own Netflix today." Your own Netflix. Um, was that shade?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

My mouth instantly dropped, followed by a whisper of "Netflix, count your days." After months of discussing crackdowns on password and account sharing, Netflix finally did it. It finally iced me out from my parents' account.

When Netflix announced it would be cracking down on password sharing last year, I was one of those people who was like, "Sure," assuming it'd be easy to bypass or not happen at all. Basically, I didn't take it serious.

Also, let's be honest: the rollout has been messy, from Netflix requiring subscribers to log in every 31 days to verify their accounts to saying JK to the concept together.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"A Netflix account is for use by one household," Netflix put out in an email to its subscribers in May.

"Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices."

Basically, a Netflix Household is based on where the account holder mainly watches Netflix and the IP address of the device it's watched on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In my case, my family watches from Virginia, while I used their account from New York. And as Netflix commenced its unnecessary campaign against swapping passwords, the platform recognized I wasn't in the same household, blocked my entry, and said "make your own."

Folks can still share passwords, though — but it'll cost you. According to Netflix's press statement, you can either pay a $7.99/month password-sharing fee or transfer your previous profile from your parent, family member, or friend's account to your new membership. Either way, Netflix is getting paid.

Since hard-launching its ridiculously greedy campaign, the streaming services' subscriptions have significantly increased, per Variety. But people deleted their accounts, too, though it was less than the influx of new members (probably those with no choice like me).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Yeah, that's right. I sadly made my own Netflix account, contributing to its spike in memberships. I guess bullying does work, and capitalism and adulting still suck.