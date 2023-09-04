Here's Everything Dropping at Neu York

Highsnobiety's Neu York is a multi-media celebration of the Big Apple. Explore everything happening here and shop the collection from September 8, online and in-store.

This week sees the launch of Neu York, our multimedia celebration of Highsnobiety's second home. From parties to interviews with iconic New Yorkers, a lot is going down and that includes the release of curated product collaborations.

Linking up with pioneering forces across art, fashion, music, and gastronomy, we've tapped a total of 11 collaborators and created an in-house capsule collection inspired by the American city.

From a chopped cheese T-shirt to a collaboration honoring the iconic Hip-Hop group De La Soul, this is the definitive list of everyone we've worked with.

Releasing on September 8, via the Highsnobiety Shop and our New York pop-up store (located at 21 Greene Street, 10013, from September 8 to September 10) check out all the collaborations arriving as part of Neu York down below.

Sant Ambroeus

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Offering a slice of authentic Milanese cuisine to New Yorkers, Sant Ambroeus has been serving up classic Italian dishes since the '80s — and it's built up a high-profile list of regular diners in the process. From the Kardashian/Jenner clan to Dennis Rodman and even Highsnobiety cover star Winnie Harlow, its restaurants have become a magnet for big-name stars.

Our collaboration with Sant Ambroeus uses its signature pink color on a range of hoodies, T-shirts, and caps along with a fluffy alpaca and mohair knit sweater.

Dave's New York

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

From its outpost in Manhattan’s Flatiron district, Dave's New York has been outfitting blue-collar workers (and the odd workwear-wearing streetwear enthusiast) for 60 years. Stepping inside its shop leaves you confronted with a sea of chore coats, double-knee pants, and overalls from the likes of Carhartt, Dickies, and Ben Davis.

We're releasing a selection of co-branded staples with the New York institution, including a coffee cup, a custom Dickies Eisenhower Jacket, and a hand-painted "Sanitation Truck" T-Shirt.

De La Soul

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Hailing from Long Island, New York, De La Soul changed hip-hop history with its alternative approach to music and style. The group is certified music royalty and, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, we've collaborated on a range of graphic goods.

Counting hoodies, T-shirts, and a knitted sweater, the collection references the group's iconic album art, including its landmark debut album 3 Feet High and Rising (1989) and the grimly titled De La Soul Is Dead (1991).

Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

A 15-piece collection is arriving that spotlights Neu York — a Germanic spelling of New York that references our Berlin routes.

The graphics riff off the city's nickname, The Big Apple, along with classic American collegiate lettering, used across a vast range of pieces from socks and a coffee cup to a leather jacket and carpenter pants.

le PÈRE

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

As we discovered in a recent interview, le PÈRE doesn't operate in the same way as your typical fashion brand. Everything that the New York-based label releases is a collaboration with someone, making the brand: “a canvas for creatives to express their work through clothing.”

The latest collaboration for le PÈRE arrives as part of Neu York and it's a striped shirt embroidered with custom branding. The shirt is made in Italy and includes a distinctive double-sleeve detail for a spot of '90s-inspired layered.

Theophilio

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Brooklyn-based brand Theophilio isn't just a fashion label, its founder, Edvin Thompson, likes to refer to it as a "wearable biography." Focusing on the designer's life experiences, from being brought up in Jamaica, emigrating to America, and eventually running a brand in New York, Theophilio's biographical collections have received high praise, including two CFDA award wins in 2021.

Featuring the label's signature crystal-embellished branding above an image taken from the set of an early photoshoot in New York, we've created a collaborative T-shirt with Theophilio.

A.P.C.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Paris-founded ready-to-wear label A.P.C. is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its New York store and we're joining in the celebrations through a party and an exclusive 2-piece capsule collection.

Comprised of a slim-fit jacket crafted from Japanese denim and a hoodie crafted from organic cotton, the drop is embellished with custom branding to celebrate both Neu York and the brand's New York store.

The New York Times

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

The New York Times' has been a trusted source of news since 1851. The paper has won 132 Pulitzer Prizes, by far the most of any news organization, and has an estimated 123 million average monthly visitors to its website alone.

We've collaborated with the organization, using the iconic typeface found on the cover of its daily print newspaper on a graphic T-shirt.

At The Moment

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Honing in on the defining aspects of what makes New York (such as chopped cheese sandwiches, hot dog stalls, and lots of rats) At The Moment deploys its typical light-hearted and humourous graphic style for a selection of three T-Shirts and a hoodie.

Always shot laid down against a plain grey, concrete floor, you have likely come across the brand while scrolling through Instagram. Its vast selection of made-to-order tops seemingly cover everything and anything, from mid-century furniture to ranch dressing.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Taking inspiration from the function-focused world of workwear, we've created a capsule collection with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar that utilizes its iconic iconography to decorate a selection of durable, hard-wearing pieces.

The collection is centered around 2005, a joint anniversary for both parties, marking the year that Coca-Cola Zero Sugars was brought to the market and the year that Highsnobiety was founded.

Converse x DRKSHDW

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

For their newest collaboration, Rick Owens DRKSHDW and Converse have turned Chuck Tayor's seriously chunky. The DBL DRKSTAR Chuck 70 features a double-stacked sole that gives the shoe added height along with detailing that has become central to Rick Owens and Converse's collaborative designs.

The shoe drop's on September 8 alongside a custom-branded version limited to only 30 pairs, available exclusively from our New York pop-up store.

Sundae School

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Creating what it calls smokewear (AKA clothing to smoke in) Sundae Schol is on a mission to de-stigmatize cannabis use. Founded by Dae Lim, a Seoul-raised designer based in America, the brand creates everything from graphic tops with joint pouches to mochi-flavored weed gummies.

One of the label's signature items is its ultra-cozy, double-bonded fleece jackets, which we're releasing a limited-edition version of for Neu York. Featuring the New York skyline printed all over, the fleece jacket is only available from our pop-up store.

All the items from Neu York will be available to shop from September 8, online and in-store at our New York pop-up store (located at 21 Greene Street, New York, 10013).