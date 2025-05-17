Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

There's a New-Old Nike "Dad Shoe" in Town

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Y2K-style "dad shoes" collection is growing as the brand introduces the new (but also kind of old) Air Max Moto 2K.

The latest Air Max model is really a remake of the Air Max Moto+ 6, a techy Swoosh running shoe from the early 2000s (it's in its rebrand era, essentially).

Shop Nike Air Max

The newest version of the Air Max sneaker offers pretty much the same setup as before, just freshened up a bit for today's aughts-loving sneakerheads.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Nike Air Max Moto 2K sneaker features that familiar layered upper, including breezy mesh underlays and glossy overlays. Meanwhile, underfoot, the shoe presents a classic chunky sole infused with both Cushlon foam and Nike's Air Max tech (sounds like a seriously cushy ride).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Again, the Nike Air Max Moto 2K sneaker joins several early 2000s-inspired, running-style models, like the Zoom Vomero 5, Air Pegasus 2K5, and even the brand-new V5 RNR. Admittedly, there is a lot of likeness between the Air Max Moto and Nike's current reigning "dad shoes."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Who knows? Maybe Nike made the next Vomero.

The Nike Air Max Moto 2K sneaker is expected to drop this summer at Nike for $130. It's unknown what other color schemes await for the shoe's debut, but this "Black/Metallic Silver/Anthracite" colorway is a solid start.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$96.00
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$88.00
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
  • A Nike Shoe Artful Enough for MoMA
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
  • Nike's 30-Year-Old Air Max Sneaker Is Skate-able Now
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • There's a New-Old Nike "Dad Shoe" in Town
  • It’s All Fun & (Football) Games for Thom Browne
  • Pedro Pascal Goes A$AP Rocky Mode
  • Peace, Love, & Trippy Japanese Streetwear
  • When It Comes to Collabs, G-SHOCK Is Still “UNDEFEATED”
  • The RIMOWA-Approved Young Designers Shepherding the Future of Design
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now