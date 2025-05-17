There's a New-Old Nike "Dad Shoe" in Town

Nike's Y2K-style "dad shoes" collection is growing as the brand introduces the new (but also kind of old) Air Max Moto 2K.

The latest Air Max model is really a remake of the Air Max Moto+ 6, a techy Swoosh running shoe from the early 2000s (it's in its rebrand era, essentially).

The newest version of the Air Max sneaker offers pretty much the same setup as before, just freshened up a bit for today's aughts-loving sneakerheads.

The Nike Air Max Moto 2K sneaker features that familiar layered upper, including breezy mesh underlays and glossy overlays. Meanwhile, underfoot, the shoe presents a classic chunky sole infused with both Cushlon foam and Nike's Air Max tech (sounds like a seriously cushy ride).

Again, the Nike Air Max Moto 2K sneaker joins several early 2000s-inspired, running-style models, like the Zoom Vomero 5, Air Pegasus 2K5, and even the brand-new V5 RNR. Admittedly, there is a lot of likeness between the Air Max Moto and Nike's current reigning "dad shoes."

Who knows? Maybe Nike made the next Vomero.

The Nike Air Max Moto 2K sneaker is expected to drop this summer at Nike for $130. It's unknown what other color schemes await for the shoe's debut, but this "Black/Metallic Silver/Anthracite" colorway is a solid start.