Miu Miu's Gloriously 2D New Balance Sneaker Is Flatter Than Ever

Miu Miu's New Balance 530 sneaker remains flat AF & fancy-free. In fact, Miu Miu is powerfully single-minded about its New Balance shoe collaborations, really, having dished several 574 shoes for years before finally getting its own gloriously 2D New Balance shoe silhouette.

And for Fall/Winter 2024, Miu Miu is keeping the dream alive. More Miu Balance 530s! More flattened colorways! More soft, lived-in leather!

The latest New Balance sneakers debuted as part of Miu Miu's still-sublime Fall/Winter 2024 runway show, blacked-out, soft as you like, and nearly indistinguishable from the Prada-owned label's dark low-top shoes.

It feels positively preptastic, as per usual for Miu Miu, with its squashed New Balance shoes reiterating the professorial vibes key to the classic Miu Miu aesthetic.

The New Balance 530 shoe is really so good for today's Miu Miu. I frankly admired the way that it stuck to the 574 sneaker, reinventing the otherwise incredibly ordinary running shoe with luxe textiles like velvet corduroy, shredded denim, and crystal-laden leather.

But the 530 feels so much more right. Miu Miu is so powerfully inimitable that it deserves a special New Balance shoe unique to its own aims.

The 530 isn't actually unique to Miu Miu: New Balance has dished the dad shoe in tech-y iterations for many months, riding the demand for overly functional-looking footwear.

So that's why it's perfect that Miu Miu flipped the script on the 530 sneaker, tossing out the technical mesh and metallic silver paneling in favor of plush lived-in suede and mesh. The FW24 Miu Miu New Balance 530 swaps out the extra-soft stuff for still-softened grain leather, dressing up its 530 shoe into a sort of sporty dress shoe-cum-sneaker.

The previous iteration of Miu Miu's NB 530 has proven tremendously popular despite the $1.1+ price tag: all of the existing colorways are sold out on Miu Miu's website save for a single size of the ecru-colored, triple-laced sneaker.

Miu Miu's new 530 shoe retains the triple-lacing detail, actually, but replaces the colorful cotton laces with multiple shapes of leather and waxed laces. Clever stuff that makes an already sleek shoe look extra classy.

And the gold Miu Miu branding on the tongue? Simply perfect subtle flex. That's Miu Miu in a nutshell, really.