Did Anyone Notice Miu Miu Quietly Refining (& Shining) Its Killer New Balance Collab?

Miu Miu's New Balance 530 is objectively one of 2024's great shoes, a rare highwater mark in the crowded world of designer sneakers. So it's especially impressive that the black patent leather Miu Miu New Balance shoes managed to escape wider attention.

The Miu Miu NB 530 was initially released as part of the luxury label's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, capitalizing on the flat shoe boom with a squashed sole, tripled-up laces, and a leather upper so plush that it's partially collapsed of its own accord.

Initial colorways wore gorgeously tonal pale shades, dark tones, and fan-favorite beiges and browns, by far the best colorways of the lot if you ask me.

Across 2024, Miu Miu patiently iterated on its hit New Balance sneaker with fresh revisions that range in steeze from a glittery metallic silver to some truly wild mules that somehow flattened the already flat Miu Balance 530.

All of these Italian-made NB sneakers were priced in line with Miu Miu's own footwear designs, mind you, typically reaching into the low four-figures. Not that they remained in stock for long.

In fact, no other collaborative designer sneaker was as popular or ubiquitous this year, save perhaps for Wales Bonner's much-loved adidas Sambas. But that's a carryover trend from 2023 whereas the Miu Balances are singularly indicative of 2024.

All eyes on Miu Miu x New Balance, in other words. And yet, barely any discourse around Miu Miu's black patent leather New Balance 530 sneaker, which is especially odd given the exhaustive coverage around all the other limited-edition models.

Some resale websites estimate that the patent leather Miu Balances actually released over the summer but the lack of any press around the model suggests that it might've dropped more recently.

You can't get anything past Miu Miu customers, though: Like its predecessors, the patent leather Miu Miu NB 530s are almost entirely sold out anyways.

Should you wear any of the few remaining sizes, rush to Miu Miu's website with $1,170 in hand.

The patent leather colorway itself is nice enough, by the way, an update equally tasteful and flashy.

But its most notably aspect is the relatively quiet release, proof that even with the year's hottest sneaker under its belt, Miu Miu is still capable of surprising (and quietly surprising, at that).