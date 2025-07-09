Rosalía’s New Balance-Fueled Cultural Takeover

Rosalía just added another jewel to her crown. The Grammy-winning Spanish singer has joined New Balance as its newest ambassador, marking a fresh chapter in Rosalía’s already genre-defying trajectory.

For New Balance, this is a strategic power move, with yet another culturally resonant name joining a roster that already includes style disruptors like Jaden Smith, Coco Gauff, and Endrick.

Where Smith pushes New Balance towards semi-sustainable sneakers and Gauff and Endrick bring raw Gen-Z athletic energy, Rosalía enters as a fearless stylistic chameleon ready to bend the NB narrative towards her own flamenco-infused futurism, wearing the all-new 204L sneaker as proof of her foresight.

“Rosalía reflects the celebration of independence that the New Balance brand has represented since 1906," Chris Davis, Brand President and Chief Marketing Officer at New Balance, said in a statement. "Together, we will rewrite the rules through a co-authored strategy focusing on product and storytelling,” .

New Balance’s press release calls this partnership a celebration of independence, but it is also a savvy bet on Rosalía’s singular ability to create culture from movement, music, and a sharply distinct aesthetic.

The campaign rollout proves its point with a five-part cinematic saga that follows the singer from New Balance’s Boston HQ to New York, unboxing a custom painting of the duo’s co-branded logo like it’s the holy grail of youth culture symbolism.

“I love how New Balance has brought sport and culture closer together in recent years and I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be an ambassador,” says Rosalía.

For Highsnobiety FRONTPAGE alumni Rosalía, this is the first official step into the footwear world with a lifestyle giant that matches her ambition for global domination. Her style has always hovered between street, couture, and folk futurism, and New Balance is giving her the canvas to evolve that story at scale.

For New Balance, this is yet another leap forward in securing strong talent that will propel the brand’s image for years to come. With Rosalía onboard, it's cementing its position at the intersection of good taste and good style.

