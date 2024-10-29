Miu Miu's New Balance Mule Hybrids Are Flat-Out Luxury

Miu Miu's "it" girl uniform includes not only the red-hot Arcadie suede bag but also luxury New Balance sneakers. For the past couple of seasons, Miu Miu and New Balance have fed the fashion girls with incredibly flattened dad shoes crafted with high-quality materials.

Today, the labels add mules — more like "Miu-les" — to their collaborative collection.

Following early sneak peeks during the summer, Miu Miu and New Balance have (finally) unleashed their New Balance 530 mules.

The latest collaboration takes the previous low-soled design and ditches the heel for a new hybrid slide-on look.

Miu Miu offers its New Balance sneaker-mule in two colorways: aged black leather and faded suede light brown. For diehard Miu Balance fans, these options may ring bells (they're the same designs seen on the previous New Balance 530 collabs).

During the initial leak, other Miu Miu x New Balance mules were previewed, including cinnamon brown suede and aged white leather. But right now, only the black leather and suede ecru versions are available on Miu Miu's website.

The price tag, you may ask? Oh, just $1,170 (nothing new). The luxury brand's normal, heel-covered New Balance 530 sneakers retail for the same amount.

First, the luxury brand took back its crown as the world's hottest brand. Now, the Miu Miu is blessing the Miu girls (and Miu boys) with fresh luxurious New Balance slip-ons for the fall.

It's safe to say: it's been a good week to be a Miu Miu fan.