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Action Bronson's Y2K-Fueled New Balance Runner Is Dripping with Déjà Vu

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 5

Action Bronson wears many hats. Cuisine connoisseur, rap lyricist, freelance wrestler and, of course, cool dad shoe supplier. Meet Action Bronson's latest New Balance baby: The NB2811 sneaker, a chunky Y2K runner that looks like it came back from the future.

It's like if the concept of déjà vu manifested on feet.

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The brand-spanking new, yet undeniably aged 2811 sneaker wears a symphony of retro yellows, blues, and orange, which gives the shoe it's retro-techy disposition. Black suede paneling at the base adds a layer of subtle luxury to the simple sneaker, while the multi-colored rubber outsole adds to the kitschy charm radiating off of the sneaker.

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It's the type of mismatched clashing that lands so seamlessly you forget it shouldn't work together — because it just does.

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Additionally, Bronson's NB 2811 sits on an ABZORB-cushioned sole unit, which means this dad shoe comes with some grade-A comfort.

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With how funky fresh this shoe presents, it's easy to forget that New Balance and Action Bronson actually go way back. In fact, the duo has teamed up for 13 equally high-energy sneaker colorways. Previously, Action Bronson has put his own Flushing, Queens spin on NB classics like the 990v6, 1906R and the 1890.

Good things come in...13s.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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