In "Roasted Cashew," New Balance's Walking Shoe Goes Nutty Grandpacore

Written by Morgan Smith

If the New Balance 990 is a dad shoe, then the brand's Allerdale is a grandpa shoe.

The Allerdale's new "Roasted Cashew" colorway only advances its grandpacore aesthetic, giving the elderly model a tasteful vintage-style look.

Particularly, pale brown tops the Allerdale's textured leather uppers, while the semi-chunked-up sole appears in a cream-ish beige.

It's like your grandpa's 550s, featuring a similar shape to the once-everywhere New Balance sneakers. However, the Allerdale is dressier and also more rugged, which is an interesting combo, but it works for the walking-inspired shoe.

Part of the Allerdale's charm are its vintage-ish looks, from "worn-in" white versions to suave patchwork takes by Drake's. But the latest takes the cake for the most elderly Allderale of them all, thanks to its faded "cashew" brown leather.

Speaking of which, the New Balance Allerdale "Roasted Cashew" is scheduled to drop at Level Shoes on August 1 for $233. It's safe to assume a wider release will come shortly after on New Balance's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
