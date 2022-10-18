Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Plain ol' New Balance 550 Is the World's Hottest Sneaker

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
new-balance-550-white-release-date-info-buy (3)
Highsnobiety
1 / 6

Brand: New Balance

Model: 550

Price: $150

Release Date: October 18

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop and select New Balance retailers

Editor's Notes: Deservingly heralded as some of the past years' best sneakers, New Balance's slick 550 colorways really take the cake. Though the mid-top 650 variant is pretty spiffy, it's all about the low-top 550, which Highsnobiety has dubbed a worthy competitor to Nike's Air Force 1.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The latest 550 to take over our IG feeds is the very handsome monochrome pair seen below, realized with a white leather upper, matching midsole, grey outsole, and black accents. If those were whited-out, you'd have an even more appropriate AF1 counterpart.

It recalls the similarly toned 550 that dropped earlier this year, seen below. The outsole was a smidge less green and the tongue tag logo was different but it's basically the same shoe.

New Balance
1 / 3

That original colorway is still reselling for a slight premium over retail which may seem like a small figure but, considering that it's an in-line release (no collaboration or direct celebrity co-sign), that's a pretty impressive feat

Plus, retailers just can't keep the 550 in stock — the sneaker flies off the shelves as soon as it hits stores and simple colorways like this monochrome pair are always in especially high demand.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Having arrived in several other handsome hues and killer Japanese collaborations the 550 is very much the shoe of the now.

The 550's relatively low profile keeps it distinct enough from the other classic chunky kicks and remixes from tastemakers like Aimé Leon Dore keeps us consistently aware of its new iterations.

Sure, it faces some competition as the most hyped New Balance model but the 550 has the versatility to go the distance, as proven by this super subtle white pair.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop New Balance 550

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550PWA White
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceBB550LBW Black/White
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
  • New Balance's Absurdly Elderly Allerdale Sneaker Is a Dad Shoe Masterpiece
  • Junya Watanabe's Slim FW25 New Balance Sneaker Already Looks Classic
  • The Big New Balance Sneaker of 2025 Is a Certified Steve Jobs Classic
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now