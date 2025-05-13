Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance’s Uber-Chunky Sneaker, Wrapped in a Bandana

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Japanese streetwear brand and retailer atmos is once again putting a distinct spin on New Balance’s sneakers. And this time, it’s landed on one of the chunkiest in the NB wheelhouse. 

Its latest creation is the New Balance M1000AP "bāṅdhnū" (Hindi for “to tie,” the word bandana is believed to come from bāṅdhnū), featuring a black and white paisley print added to the sneaker’s underlays.

Alongside this monochrome, bandana-inspired paisley print, the M1000’s chunky silhouette includes matte black nubuck overlays. And if you cop a pair from select stores when the shoe releases on May 24, you’ll also receive a matching bandana.

Bandana-themed sneakers have carved out a unique place in streetwear lore. From Travis Scott’s paisley-drenched, sought-after Nike SB Dunk to mules whose high demand made an indie footwear brand's website crash, the motif carries currency. 

New Balance
With its new bandana-themed New Balance M1000AP, atmos joins the paisley pack.

New Balance’s M1000 isn’t the easiest silhouette to pull off, it’s chunky and loaded with late ’90s runner DNA. Now, in the hands of atmos, it becomes even more of a statement-making footwear proposition, dressed up in its own paisley-patterned bandana.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
