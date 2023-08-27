Sign up to never miss a drop
Bravest Studios' Mocha Paisley "Birkies" Are Back

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

ICYMI: New York-based studio Bravest Studios is dropping its sought-after London mule (again).

The "Mocha Paisley" mules originally released on August 25, coming as a Friday treat for fans lucky enough to score a pair — before the website crashed, that is.

Hiccups involving bot orders and reseller activity interrupted the London mule's launch, causing Bravest Studios' site to temporarily go down.

However, all is now resolved in the land on Bravest Studios. The label canceled those pesky bot orders and plans to re-release the remaining paisley-patterned mules for the real fans.

When's this relaunch going down? Bravest Studios will be dropping its London "Mocha Paisley" mule again on August 27 on the Bravest Studios' website.

It's safe to assume the shoe will still carry its super-affordable $110 price tag and arrive in the custom paisley-printed box with an add-on bandana.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room: Bravest Studio's London mule entered the mule boyz chat as nearly a copy-paste version of Birkenstock's Boston clog — but with a mocha paisley twist (and Bravest branding on the cork footbed).

After all, Bravest Studios rose to fame with its bootleg designer shorts boasting luxury monograms from houses like Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci.

The label is also behind Sarah Jessica Parker's Gucci mules, which we suspected was an official team-up between the Italian house and Birkenstock. But no, that was all Bravest.

We say all this to say: paisley "Birkies" aren't entirely shocking coming from the Bravest universe. They look cool, though.

And from the looks, there's more where that came from. Bravest teased more patterned clogs in July, including denim paisley pairs and one with Liquid Blue's green skull pile graphic.

Everyone seems to want a piece of the Birkie pie (or at least something close to it). There's been other labels to present their own Birkenstock-esque footwear, including Aimé Leon Dore, The Row, and even Balenciaga.

Did we hear something about mules with toes?

