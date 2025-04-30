New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe

First, Miu Miu got a New Balance sneaker collaboration. Then, Miu Miu made a New Balance-style shoe for its in-line collection. Now, New Balance has its own Miu Miu-flavored sneaker. Ain't it funny how life works?

A new, well, New Balance sneaker model recently surfaced by the name of the 204L. The shoe is basically a low-cut model with close-to-the-ground soles, making it a perfect addition to 2025's flat sneaker club.

Moreover, the New Balance 204L features a layered upper wrapped in suede, which has the newest model oozing pure Miu Miu vibes.

The New Balance 204L carries many similarities to Miu Miu's New Balance 530 SL sneaker collab, from the slimmed-out, low-slung build to the sleek styling. However, Miu Miu's New Balances are usually Italian-made and crafted from top-quality materials like calfskin leather and suede, along with a $1,000 price tag. They also recently got Coco Gauff-approved.

Further details surrounding the 204L remain locked and sealed. So, it's unknown if the shoe will feature premium materials or what the "L" means (probably for "low"). But here's what we do know: it sure is nice-looking.

The 204L will likely retail for the same price as other general-release New Balance models (between $100 and $200). So, you can go ahead and ease the grip on your wallet.

With hope, New Balance will launch its "Miu Mius" very soon.