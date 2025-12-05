New Balance Made a "Miu Miu Sneaker" Strictly for the Trail

There's minimal, and then there's whatever you'd call New Balance's MT10 sneaker. Frill-free doesn't begin to describe the simplistic sophistication of the NB MT10, which, for all intents and purposes, is a hiking sneaker on Ozempic.

The MT10 was made for outdoor action despite what its slim build might suggest. The MT10's Vibram outsole and rounded lugs provide the deceptively durable sneaker with multi-directional traction, while the muted stone colorway reinforces the sneaker's modest disposition.

But just because this sneaker is inarguably simple doesn't mean it's basic.

Textured suede adds a layer of tactile intrigue to the shoe. But what really makes this sneaker a certified stunner is its likeness to Miu Miu's many stylishly simple sneakers, like the Gymnasium sneaker.

Then, of course, there are the official Miu Miu and New Balance collabs that played a major role in positioning the luxury brand's rise to sneaker dominance.

Even adidas has thrown its hat into the well-textured ring of sleek sneakers. Just take a look at the ostrich-leather adidas Italia '60 or the "Magic Beige" Ghost Sprint sneaker, which actually looks a lot like the NB MT10.

Unintentional twinning aside, it seems the Miu Miu-ification of sneakers isn't slowing down anytime soon. Thank goodness.

