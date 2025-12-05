Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance Made a "Miu Miu Sneaker" Strictly for the Trail

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 5

There's minimal, and then there's whatever you'd call New Balance's MT10 sneaker. Frill-free doesn't begin to describe the simplistic sophistication of the NB MT10, which, for all intents and purposes, is a hiking sneaker on Ozempic.

The MT10 was made for outdoor action despite what its slim build might suggest. The MT10's Vibram outsole and rounded lugs provide the deceptively durable sneaker with multi-directional traction, while the muted stone colorway reinforces the sneaker's modest disposition.

shop new balance here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But just because this sneaker is inarguably simple doesn't mean it's basic.

Textured suede adds a layer of tactile intrigue to the shoe. But what really makes this sneaker a certified stunner is its likeness to Miu Miu's many stylishly simple sneakers, like the Gymnasium sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Then, of course, there are the official Miu Miu and New Balance collabs that played a major role in positioning the luxury brand's rise to sneaker dominance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even adidas has thrown its hat into the well-textured ring of sleek sneakers. Just take a look at the ostrich-leather adidas Italia '60 or the "Magic Beige" Ghost Sprint sneaker, which actually looks a lot like the NB MT10.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Unintentional twinning aside, it seems the Miu Miu-ification of sneakers isn't slowing down anytime soon. Thank goodness.

shop new balance here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Insanely Colorful "Dunk" Skate Shoes Are Ducking Amazing
  • New Balance's Strawberry Shortcake Dad Shoe Is the Sweetest Thing
  • The Gifts Every Sneaker Enthusiast Wants for the Holidays
  • New Balance's Chromed-Up Dad Shoe Classic Is Millennium Maximalism
What To Read Next
  • The Replay Gallery Is This Year's Must-See at Miami Art Week
  • Nike's "Butter Yellow" Air Max Is Deliciously Sweet
  • New Balance Made a "Miu Miu Sneaker" Strictly for the Trail
  • New Balance's Insanely Colorful "Dunk" Skate Shoes Are Ducking Amazing
  • Birkenstocks Can Be for Winter, Too
  • The Guy Behind the Apple Watch Reworked This Indie Watch. Can You Tell?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now