Miu Miu’s Very Own Flat-Soled Sneaker Is Now Luxuriously Reptilian

For some, March 11 was just another typical weekday. For the Miuccia Prada hive, it was Miu Miu Day. Prada's young, cool sister brand debuted its Fall/Winter 2025 collection today during Fashion Week, inviting all the Miu Miu boys and girls out to witness the latest feminine offering — which was surprisingly collaboration-free.

Usually, Miu Miu uses its presentation to debut new-season clothes and its next luxurious New Balance sneakers. However, there was no New Balance for FW25, which was quite okay, really. Instead, the brand unveiled a new exotic version of its flat-soled Gymnasium sneaker.

The FW25 Gymnasium could easily be mistaken for another Miu Miu x New Balance collaboration. It's in the same vein of the brand's nearly-barefoot New Balances, featuring a similar flat-soled vibe, highly luxurious design, and sporty aura.

The Gymnasium sneaker even has the same oversized "Miu Miu" tag on the tongue as its New Balances (just hold the NB logo). What the heck? Close enough!

For FW25, the Miu Miu Gymnasium sneakers appear with snakeskin textures wrapping the upper, joined by a ripstop-like underlay. The model is also laced up with two sets of shoelaces, doubling the fun of Miu Miu's in-like model.

With its FW25 show, Miu Miu says "no collab, no problem." 'Cause it's got its own flat sneaker that's now off the scales.