Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Miu Miu’s Very Own Flat-Soled Sneaker Is Now Luxuriously Reptilian

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

For some, March 11 was just another typical weekday. For the Miuccia Prada hive, it was Miu Miu Day. Prada's young, cool sister brand debuted its Fall/Winter 2025 collection today during Fashion Week, inviting all the Miu Miu boys and girls out to witness the latest feminine offering — which was surprisingly collaboration-free.

Usually, Miu Miu uses its presentation to debut new-season clothes and its next luxurious New Balance sneakers. However, there was no New Balance for FW25, which was quite okay, really. Instead, the brand unveiled a new exotic version of its flat-soled Gymnasium sneaker.

Shop Miu Miu
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The FW25 Gymnasium could easily be mistaken for another Miu Miu x New Balance collaboration. It's in the same vein of the brand's nearly-barefoot New Balances, featuring a similar flat-soled vibe, highly luxurious design, and sporty aura.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The Gymnasium sneaker even has the same oversized "Miu Miu" tag on the tongue as its New Balances (just hold the NB logo). What the heck? Close enough!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For FW25, the Miu Miu Gymnasium sneakers appear with snakeskin textures wrapping the upper, joined by a ripstop-like underlay. The model is also laced up with two sets of shoelaces, doubling the fun of Miu Miu's in-like model.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With its FW25 show, Miu Miu says "no collab, no problem." 'Cause it's got its own flat sneaker that's now off the scales.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$70.00
Available in:
One size
Rick OwensBela Boxers Black
$625.00
Available in:
485052
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Are Miu Miu's New Balances Going Snakeskin?
    • Sneakers
  • Designer Sneakers Are Good Again
    • Style
  • Did Anyone Notice Miu Miu Quietly Refining (& Shining) Its Killer New Balance Collab?
    • Sneakers
  • Miu Miu's New Balances Were Already Super Flat. Now, They're Super Shiny
    • Sneakers
  • Love Clark's Wallabee? Miu Miu Does Too
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Miu Miu’s Very Own Flat-Soled Sneaker Is Now Luxuriously Reptilian
    • Sneakers
  • Vans' Preppy Suede Skate Loafer Is Built To Shred, With a Touch of Class
    • Sneakers
  • Converse's Denim Chucks Are Already Broken In (& Quite Shredded)
    • Sneakers
  • Kiko Kostadinov's Genius ASICS Sneaker Isn't Just a Slip-On: It's a Tabi Slip-On
    • Sneakers
  • These Jeans Are an Illusion. Their Omnipresence Is Not
    • Style
  • Brain Dead Hijacked America’s Oldest Clothing Brand
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now