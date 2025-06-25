In Awe of adidas’ Awesomely Textural Sueded-Out Superflat Sneaker

adidas is running back its attempted Miu Miu moment, this time in a beautifully beige colorway that hits like magic. No fr. The adidas Ghost Sprint in "Magic Beige" is a clear stylistic pupil of Miu Miu's New Balance 530.

The adidas Ghost Sprint shoe's yummy suede upper sets up beautiful parallels between Miu Miu's New Balance sneaker, and these similarities are further bolstered by the Ghost Sprint's slender build and gummy outsole.

adidas' Ghost Sprint sneaker first hit the scene in the 2000s as a slim gem designed to be an on-track marvel. Now the low-cut shoe is revamped into a full-on fashion piece.

This is not the first time adidas has gone full-on Miu Miu mode, and the Three Stripes knows just how to channel the urbane quintessence that makes Miu Miu's sneaker offerings so delicious.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Proof? Just the other month, adidas turned its best non-sleeper sneaker, the SL72, into a true Miu Miu disciple by doubling up the laces on a particularly crisp colorway, which mimic the intentional exuberance of Miu Miu's famously double-laced sneakers and mules. Or Miu-les?

adidas also took a bite of Miu Miu's chromed-out nachos with the "Silver Metallic" Ghost Sprint sneaker, only one of several shiny shoes to roll out from the Three Stripes in recent months.

Releasing online in July, adidas’ Ghost Sprint sneaker will be available at various sneaker retailers for €139 (about $160.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At that price, the sneaker is filling quite the void in the stylish sneaker market. Miu Miu style at an adidas price point? Yes, please.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.