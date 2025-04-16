Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

These Blacked-Out New Balances Aren't as Basic as You Think

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

At first glance, the New Balance x BEAMS 1000 looks like your standard blacked-out NB. But BEAMS, the Japanese retail heavyweight with an uncanny knack for subtle details, doesn’t do basic.

Shop New Balance

One shoe comes wrapped in mesh and suede, the other features glossy patent leather and smooth overlays. It’s two different sneakers brought together to make one pair. Even the signature “N” logos are reversed: White on black and black on white. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Reflective rope laces and a hit of signature BEAMS orange on the insoles complete the look. The devil’s in the details, and BEAMS makes sure to deliver.

Beams
1 / 2

The New Balance x Beams 1000 is not begging for attention, but it does reward anyone who looks close enough. There’s something to be said about this quiet kind of cool, where details do the talking, in a sneaker landscape that’s more maximalist than ever. (But, I’ll let our editor in chief do the talking on that topic.)

Beams
1 / 3

On this sneaker, New Balance is continuing to flex its collaborative muscles by putting a lesser-known, recently revived silhouette in the hands of BEAMS, Japan’s collaboration-crazy crazy pioneering retailer. And the result is a sneaker that doesn’t scream for attention but earns it anyway.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop New Balance

See More
Multiple colors
New Balance1000

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906A Great Plains
$175.00
Available in:
41.54242.5434545.546.5
Sold out
New BalanceMade in UK 991v2 Dark Navy
$275.00
Available in:
Sold out

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
    • Sneakers
  • This Beautiful New Balance Skate Shoe Is Built to Take a (Psychic) Beating
    • Sneakers
  • These Aren’t Just Black New Balances, They’re Luxurious Leather Classics
    • Sneakers
  • On Their 5th Anniversary, Aimé Leon Dore & New Balance Unleash a Flurry of Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Miu Miu's New Balance Mule Hybrids Are Flat-Out Luxury
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • How a Newcomer Swiss Watchmaker Makes Sci-Fi-Level Wristwear
    • Watches
  • When Did Football Merch Become This Classy?
    • Style
  • These Blacked-Out New Balances Aren't as Basic as You Think
    • Sneakers
  • After Dickies Jorts Come Plorts — Pleated (Workwear) Shorts
    • Style
  • Nike's Rugged Air Force Sneaker, Blinged Out by NIGO
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Italian-Made Gazelle Is the Sweetest Non-Sneaker Sneaker
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now