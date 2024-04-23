New Balance Is Finally Unleashing Its Air Max-y Sneaker

New Balance's 1000 sneakers are pacing to be one of the Boston label's biggest releases of 2024, garnering widespread excitement amongst sneakerheads. Not to mention, the Boston-based sneaker label has prepared a ton of solid colorways for the debut rollout.

It felt like it was just yesterday when Teddy Santis teased the New Balance 1000 sneaker's return to the sneaker scene during one of his lengthy Instagram story dumps. The first spoonful of the new New Balance 1000 came to us as a trendy silver metallic silver colorway.

The silver New Balance 1000 stands out with its lustrous, ripply panels and airy mesh underlays, all atop a chunky sole infused with New Balance's shock-absorbing cushioning (the technology goes by the name ABZORB).

New Balance

Finishing off the dad sneaker's eye-catching design is an overly familiar lace system featuring woven eyelets, a setup most commonly seen on the Nike Air Max 95 sneaker (Fun fact: the AM95s released in 1995, just four years before the original New Balance 1000 dropped).

Nike's Air Max 95 is a certified classic, that's for sure. But there's also no denying the attractiveness of the New Balance 1000 sneaker. Indeed, two things can be great simultaneously even if they look alike.

After months of leaks and even confirmed team-ups, New Balance has now announced that it will finally unleash its chunky, Air Max-y sneaker. The New Balance 1000 SL "Silver Metallic" is set to release on April 24 on the Highsnobiety Shop.

And the release comes with a notable co-sign, British rapper Dave (who also recently featured in a Stone Island campaign) is the face of the campaign. This is the first campaign for the rapper as a New Balance brand ambassador, joining fellow musicians Aminé and Jack Harlow who are also ambassadors for the brand.

New Balance

The New Balance's 1000 shoe is due to come out in bunch of colorways that are too good to miss. In addition to Y2K-worthy spins by Joe Freshgoods, there are green iterations floating around, looking like a second go at the 2023 Corteiz x Nike shoes.

But it's New Balance (hold the Corteiz and Nike, of course).