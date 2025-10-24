Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
All-Condition Gear Ready For... All Conditions, Obviously

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Typically, Nike’s activewear covers every kind of movement scenario. Running sessions, track work, a gym workout, or just a comfortable outfit for a leisurely city stroll. That’s the American sports brand’s bread and butter. 

Nike’s All Conditions Gear (ACG) line is a different beast.

These are hardcore, reinforced garments built from materials like GORE-TEX and fleece, designed to assist and protect you in less forgiving environments. Think steep trails and rugged mountain climbs.

Realistically, though, these insulated, battle-tested pieces are also a no-brainer for city life in the colder months.

The selection below highlights some of ACG’s best, combining highly functional tech with some of Nike’s most innovative, underrated designs.

Shop the best Nike ACG outerwear below.

ACG Rufus Shoes

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeACG Rufus Shoes
$115
Buy at Nike

Last year, Nike revived these sporty mules following a thirteen-year hiatus. The reason’s simple: they nail the basics. They look refined, keep your feet warm, and enhance stability with a hyper-grippy sole.

ACG "Misery Ridge" GORE-TEX Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeACG "Misery Ridge" GORE-TEX Jacket
$500
Buy at Nike
This roomy, GORE-TEX–reinforced jacket will make you want to head out when most stay in. The looser cut easily accommodates multiple underlayers, and still does the heavy lifting against the elements.

ACG "Smith Summit" Cargo Pants

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeACG "Smith Summit" Cargo Pants
$195
Buy at Nike

These cargo pants include a multitude of pockets and a hidden zip that turns them into cargo shorts. And that's only the beginning. Built-in UV-protection and waterproofing make these pants even more functional.

Air Max Goadome

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeAir Max Goadome
$200
Buy at Nike

Somewhere between a high-performance sneaker and a tough hiking boot, this heavy-duty hybrid with cushioned midsoles has got both the grit and the bounce. 

ACG "DAYMAX" Crossbody Bag

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeACG "DAYMAX" Crossbody Bag
$65
Buy at Nike

Big pockets. Small pockets. Phone-sized pockets. This messenger-style shoulder bag, equipped with details like buckle closures, paracord loops, and breathable mesh, has it all.

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeACG "Canwell Glacier" Windproof Jacket
$180
Buy at Nike

Fleece is an outdoor staple for a reason. But ACG’s version takes it further. This fleece is made from a special polyester blend that adapts to your body while feeling so soft you almost forget it’s designed for mountain-level warmth.

