Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Gorpcore’s Favorite Nike ACG Mule Is Making a Comeback

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

When Nike ACG revealed that it would be reviving its famed Rufus silhouette in 2024, a collective murmur of appreciation could be heard from gorp-nerds across the world.

Nike ACG’s durable Rufus mule, which was first released back in 2011, was the go-to shoe for outdoors-y nerds in the early 2010s, mostly down to the shoe’s practicality and, most pertinently, its comfort.

Now, thirteen-years later, Nike ACG’s Rufus mule is returning for the very first time in an earthy “Limestone” colorway and, as a self-proclaimed mule aficionado myself, I’m billing them as the finest slip-ons yet.

Aesthetically, Nike ACG’s Rufus looks virtually identical to its 2011 self.

1 / 5
Nike ACG

The upper consists of a smooth suede upper with padded comfort points, while underfoot the particulars have been upgraded by way of a chunky rubber midsole and a ridiculously grippy outsole.

Branding on the Nike ACG Rufus is kept to a minimum. There’s a Swoosh at the front and one embossed into the side with “All Conditions Gear” printed on the insole.

Truth is, Nike ACG’s Rufus mule, which lands online May 1, is extremely simple. But, in an often convoluted world of footwear that’s awash full of bells and whistles, simplicity is perhaps what makes these slip-ons so brilliant.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Cap
Highsnobiety
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tea Cup Long-Sleeve Tee
Highsnobiety
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • hiking boots
    Take a Hike: 11 Boots For Going Off Road
    • Style
  • Nike ACG Rufus 2 (2001)
    Nike ACG's Super-Rare 00's Mules Are Back
    • Sneakers
  • Timothee Chalamet wears a blue Nike ACG jacket and Rick Owens sneakers
    Timothée Chalamet Is Dressin' With Silly Guy Energy
    • Style
  • crossbody bag side bag
    Storage Wars: 18 Crossbody Bags to Store Your Daily Essentials
    • Style
  • Nike ACG Moc Premium Cacao Wow
    Hey Nike ACG, Is That Crocodile Leather?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Prada Womenswear FW24.
    Prada In Milan Is Always Worth the Wait
    • Style
  • adidas ultraboost
    10 of the Best adidas Ultraboost to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Y-3 x adidas Prime X 2.0 Strung 2024.
    Y-3 Turned adidas Super Shoes Into $450 Beauties
    • Sneakers
  • Nike ACG Rufus Mule 2024.
    Gorpcore’s Favorite Nike ACG Mule Is Making a Comeback
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MM6 Is Arguably More Margiela Than the Maison
    • Style
  • CDG Play's Spring/Summer 2024 collection of cardigans, sweaters, shirts, and K-Way jackets
    Can You Have Too Much CDG Play?
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024