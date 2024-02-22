Gorpcore’s Favorite Nike ACG Mule Is Making a Comeback

When Nike ACG revealed that it would be reviving its famed Rufus silhouette in 2024, a collective murmur of appreciation could be heard from gorp-nerds across the world.

Nike ACG’s durable Rufus mule, which was first released back in 2011, was the go-to shoe for outdoors-y nerds in the early 2010s, mostly down to the shoe’s practicality and, most pertinently, its comfort.

Now, thirteen-years later, Nike ACG’s Rufus mule is returning for the very first time in an earthy “Limestone” colorway and, as a self-proclaimed mule aficionado myself, I’m billing them as the finest slip-ons yet.

Aesthetically, Nike ACG’s Rufus looks virtually identical to its 2011 self.

1 / 5 Nike ACG

The upper consists of a smooth suede upper with padded comfort points, while underfoot the particulars have been upgraded by way of a chunky rubber midsole and a ridiculously grippy outsole.

Branding on the Nike ACG Rufus is kept to a minimum. There’s a Swoosh at the front and one embossed into the side with “All Conditions Gear” printed on the insole.

Truth is, Nike ACG’s Rufus mule, which lands online May 1, is extremely simple. But, in an often convoluted world of footwear that’s awash full of bells and whistles, simplicity is perhaps what makes these slip-ons so brilliant.