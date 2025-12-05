Nike’s Embroidered Outdoor Mule Thinks It's a Hotel Slipper

Nike's ACG Rufus is looking room-service-ready.

The sportswear brand recently gave its classic outdoor mule a "Burgundy Ash" makeover, cooking up perhaps the most elegant Rufus yet.

The rich color scheme alone makes the model look fine as a glass of wine. At the same time, the burgundy Rufus features an embroidered design on its smooth suede uppers, which makes the mule look like a luxurious hotel slipper.

Of course, the Rufus still has all the charm and features for the outdoors, including its thick foam sole, which packs plenty of tread for various surfaces.

Since reviving the ACG classic, Nike has really made the Rufus into more of a fashion statement, introducing versions wrapped in sweet "caramelized" leather and even crisp bleached denim.

Nothing beats the classic suede Rufus, of course, especially when it's dressed in its Plaza best.

Speaking of which, the newest ACG Rufus "Burgundy Ash" mule is expected to drop sometime this December on Nike's website, retailing for around ¥17,600 (roughly $113).

