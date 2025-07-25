A Delectable Leather Makeover for Nike's Finest Outdoor Mule

Nike's ACG Rufus is nice enough as is. But leather versions?! That takes the outdoor-ready mules to a whole new stylish level.

Typically, Nike's ACG Rufus features plush suede uppers and a subtle hint of leather around the collar. However, the latest model goes into full buttery stepper mode.

Extra creamy caramel brown leather makes up the mule's exterior. On the inside, fans can count on the model's usual fuzz to keep their feet warm and cozy.

Another interesting detail is the Rufus' updated branding. The leather pairs have swapped out the traditional Nike Swoosh on the side for an equally smooth, embossed ACG logo.

Nike

Of course, Nike's ACG Rufus is complete with its signature rugged sole ready for whatever surfaces or terrains it encounters. And the base comes in a pleasing brown color, which pairs exceptionally well with the caramelized uppers.

Really, the revived Rufus continues to gradually step outside of its comfort zone with more experimental looks and designs. Nike has even introduced a couple of denim versions of its outdoorsy mules, including a vibrant multicolored "Stadium Green" pair.

Now, as we get ready to bring out our leather jackets again for those cool fall days, Nike's got the perfect leather Rufus shoes to match.

Naturally, the "Light British Tan" Nike slip-ons are expected to drop during the autumn on Nike's website.

