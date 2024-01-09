Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike ACG's Super-Rare 00's Mules Are Back

Words By Tayler Willson

Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) is unearthing and re-releasing one of its rarest mules for 2024: the ACG Rufus, a high-stacked premium leather oversized clog.

The shoe, which first dropped in 2001, has become incredibly hard to come by in the years following its inception, alongside similar silhouettes like the Nike ACG Pillbug and Nike Pasubo.

Now, though, nearly 23 years later, Nike ACG’s Rufus Mule is finally returning and is expected to arrive with a host of new updates.

As has become customary for any Nike release nowadays too, it's also expected that the Rufus Mule will come in a host of new colorways, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The original Nike ACG Rufus’ branding went as a fair as a small embroidered Swoosh and “All Conditions Gear” on the insole.

I fully expect this contemporary aesthetic to remain virtually untouched this time around, although I wouldn’t be surprised to see reworked midsole of sorts.

It would also be nice to see the leather upper reimagined, perhaps even something woven, akin to its recent Jean Paul Gaultier collab.

Though the exact release date of Nike’s updated Rufus Mules remains unknown, the brand did confirm that they would be available in 2024 when it released a line-up teaser late last year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike ACG’s Rufus Mules will be joined by the welcomed return of the Clogposites, too, which recently found themselves the subject of Supreme collaboration rumors.

While it’s still unclear whether said whispers are true, it’s been confirmed that inline Nike Clogposites will be back at the very least.

Don’t sweat it, Muleboyz!

Then again, even if they weren’t returning (which they are), there’s still plenty of mule action to go around from the Swoosh in 2024.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

During the same line-up reveal (it was a big reveal), Nike also confirmed that its ACG Moc is joining the new year party, coming in a revamped and extremely luxe-looking crocodile leather-like construction.

Point is, if you thought the mule trend was going to draw to a close in 2024, you’re wrong, because Nike and its ACG franchise has other plans.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
